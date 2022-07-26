To the editor:
In response to the latest letter to the editor written by Gene Hodel, now that rights women have had for 50 years have been taken away, what words of comfort do you have for them?
How are words like going ballistic, demonic factor, strange position, committing murder comforting?
You sound like someone out of the Old Testament before Jesus came with his 11th commandment to Love One Another.
I am sure by reading between the lines that you would not consider me “saved” anyway, and you will disregard these words I write because you are so certain you know the mind of God.
You do not. God is ultimate love and ultimate wisdom.
We are the only skin God has.
I would beg you to read articles that have been forthcoming about the tragedies that can and will occur out of this latest decision.
I would beg you to keep you nose out of other peoples’ private business (and private parts) as church and state now intertwine so that some people are going to hunt people down, even halt their travel and try to imprison them.
Just as my soul and my salvation are between me and whom I believe God to be (there are many diverse spiritual journeys), so should these matters of how we plan our families be a very private matter.
Fifty years ago it was suggested my age group try to have one to one and a half children based on world population at that time and
growth projections.
In this country we have been free to choose how many children we have, but we also need to look around at shrinking resources to feed starving children who are dying every minute, overburdened care facilities of varying kinds and ask ourselves how we care for the living who are dying in agony as I write.
In the meantime, the words in this letter from Gene Hodel offer no comfort. Comfort ye, my people. Love one another.
H. Beth LaBreche
Fridley
