To the editor:
At age 26 in 1976 I was diagnosed with celiac disease after years of much body/mind suffering. I finally flew from Cleveland to Virginia to a hospital where a surgeon I had known during my childhood worked. An allergist there, after hearing my story, put his head in his hands and said, “Why don’t you try a life without gluten.”
It was a miracle, but recovery from weight loss and body organ failure took three years. I do best when I eat absolutely no grains, but can tolerate white rice and degermed corn. I am intolerant of eggs and dairy. I tried to be a vegetarian, but under those conditions, it was not for me.
Celiac disease destroys what can help absorption of food. For me, it is not a fad. It is not in my head and cannot be cured by counseling. Before the more recent trend to offer gluten-free meals in many venues, I had to be creative. Sometimes the medical community and people in general were helpful, sometimes the exact opposite.
In response to the column written by Paige Kieffer and the follow-up letter to the editor, some of us do better eating meat. I have heard it all before about meat and about vegetarian/vegan diets. I believe choice is good and that we should absolutely be kind to those who make dietary choices.
If you feel better and remain healthy, that to me should take precedence over having an absolute medical diagnosis. I never had the biopsy for celiac because reintroducing gluten into my system for the test would make me very sick.
The reverse Golden Rule says, “Do not do to others what you don’t want done to you.” I want to be less critical and defensive, more interested and inclusive.
Meat works for me. Sure, there is work to be done about meat, but I believe there will not be a meat-free world in my lifetime any more than there will be a gun-free world. In the meantime, for me the emphasis is on kindness and understanding.
H. Beth LaBreche
Fridley
