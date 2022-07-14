In response to Gene Hodel’s July 8 letter supporting the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, I have spent my entire voting life (began in 1974), both as a Republican and for much of that time, as a Democrat, fighting against everything Gene supports, and will continue to support a woman’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy safely and within appropriate societal and medical norms.
Let’s start with language. I don’t go calling pro-life supporters like Gene, anti-abortionists. In return, pro-choice supporters like me are most certainly not pro-abortionists. I do not wish an abortion upon any woman - or girl - but that should be her decision, hopefully made with counseling and support. It may become necessary - due to her age, her circumstances, because of a rape or through incest. That decision should never belong to politicians, judges, neighbors or other members of their community.
The crux of the abortion debate comes down to what Gene comments on: when does life begin? Gene believes life begins at conception, and certainly the Catholic church and many other Christian groups agree. Surprisingly, the Jewish faith, which uses the “Old Testament” as its faith document, does not agree.
Like me, although I’m a Christian of the United Methodist denomination, Jews recognize life begins at birth. The fetus is a part of the woman’s body, for her to deal with medically, as she would any other medical condition.
Other faiths suggest life begins at the quickening, when the baby first moves inside the womb - often at about 18 weeks.
There is no religious agreement on when life begins, Gene. You have your certainty, but it is only a matter of your faith. That faith should not be the basis on which our law is determined.
Abortion remains an option in this state, a right to which was strongly affirmed by a Minnesota judge on July 11.
No, it is no dark conspiracy to murder future lives, but each woman, uniquely, makes a choice whether to carry out the pregnancy or to terminate it. She makes a choice.
Wes Volkenant
Andover
Editor’s note: Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan struck down almost all of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion on the grounds that the limits violated the right to privacy
