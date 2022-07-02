The conduct and votes by four members of the Ramsey City Council should greatly concern its residents and taxpayers. This group of four, include Chelsee Howell, Dan Specht, Debra Musgrove and Ryan Heineman, have implemented costly changes. The worst of their decisions was the vote to have the city staff report directly to the Council.
Following that vote, this group tried to micromanage the City and staff. The disastrous effect of this action was highlighted in two different articles published in the UnionHerald and Star Tribune. The issue came to a head in a recent meeting where one of the senior staff was publicly reprimanded by two members of the group of four.
The retiring City Manager criticized the conduct of these council members in this public spectacle. Ramsey’s former event coordinator who recently resigned came to the employee’s defense and stated that, “...Ramsey City Council has created a hostile work environment.”
She linked this atmosphere with the cause of the mass exodus of city staff and the reason for leaving her tenure with the city. For some reason, these four council members equate being elected with being qualified to manage the city and staff.
These council members’ actions demonstrate their lack of knowledge and/or experience in directly supervising the staff and managing the city. Most city administrators and human resource managers spend years learning their skills and recognize the high cost of turnover.
City staff are experienced in handling employees while these four council members exhibited the opposite.
This toxic work environment resulted in good employees leaving and dissuaded qualified prospective applicants from applying for key positions. The public should be cautious this upcoming election. Ten years ago, the city faced a similar exodus when the then mayor and council ran it like fiefdom.
Hopefully the chaos the city is now experiencing can be changed by electing competent officials this November who know their bounds and allow those trained and experienced in City management to do their job.
