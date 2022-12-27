The biggest problem with climate change is the overreaction that the extreme “green” agenda is presenting to the public. According to Rep. Andrea Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), from statements made in 2020, the earth will end in about 10 years.
She forgets that China and India, two of the biggest polluting countries in the world will never follow any “green” agenda. This crazy thinking puts undue stress on the innocent citizens just trying to live their lives.
*The following is a listing of some historical data:
950 and 1250 AD (aka: Medieval Warm Period) The Earth was warmer than we experience today.
1300 to 1850 AD (Little Ice Age) Earth’s temperatures dropped.
20 th and 21st Centuries warming period started again, but stagnated the past 20 years
* 2016+ Temperatures started to decline slightly
* What do we know about “climate change”? Probably mostly what we heard from the media and public educational system.
* The climate has changed over a long time, but it is cycling between higher temperatures and more moisture to lower temperature and less moisture.
*Remember the 1970’s when we were warned about the “ice age”. Then it was global warming. Now it is “climate change.”
Resource: The Climate Change Conflict: Keeping Cool over Global Warming, from the Institute for Creation Research, Dr. Jake Hebert. The Institute for Creation Research is a creationist apologetics institute in Dallas.
