Are you an itinerary traveler or an improv traveler?
Put another way: Are you optimistic, or have you resigned yourself to the cold reality of the mayhem invariably associated with vacationing?
OK, that may be a little dramatic. However, every time our family heads out of town, something wacky seems to pop up and the differences in my wife’s and my own approach to planning come back into focus.
First off — did you know that state park campsites along the North Shore start getting taken up months in advance? What is this forward thinking thing people speak of? I seem to forget every year, while my wife somehow remembers and is able to get us a spot. Not sure how she does it. Could be a lucky guess on her part. There’s no way of knowing.
Anyway, once August rolls around, I inevitably ask when our vacation is again, there’s some frustration directed my way that I suppose some might find justified, and then soon after we get set to roll.
This year, we packed up our four kids, more sleeping bags, stuffed animals and pillows than I knew could fit in a trunk and left the house for the North Shore about two hours after our goal departure time. Compared to historical precedent, we were crushing it.
Day one continued to go well. Everyone was excited by the new books, drawing pads and sights as we made our way past Duluth to a campground we hadn’t tried before.
In the best of times, camping is not the most glamorous. It’s bumpy, it can be crammed, and as Minnesotans know, it can be mosquito-y. If any creature deserves its own adjective, it’s this dreadful scourge.
As it was, day two arrived and … let’s just say we had to go “off itinerary.” Travel food and bug bites necessitated a return to Duluth for “vehicle cleaning services” these tourist towns weren’t prepared for (believe me, we tried).
Nonetheless, we managed to make the most of the excursion, spotting a few more states in the license plate game, listing off things we were excited about for the upcoming school year and brainstorming ideas on how to eliminate bugs while maintaining the ecosystem.
Night fell and we set up camp in a new spot. I rediscovered that this was to be a “hike-in” location, yet somehow after spotting a wheelbarrow left by our parking spot it became a “roll-in” for everyone except the two adults. The kids claimed they helped by holding onto their sleeping bags, but it didn’t seem that cooperative an endeavor.
We set everything back up in the dark in a secluded spot along the shore of Lake Superior, with nothing but the sound of gentle waves and a full sky of stars, later on seeing a shooting star across the sky. A point for planning a great reservation, and also a stroke of luck of seeing something purely magnificent no person can plan.
Two more nights passed and we sometimes survived, other times thrived on our longest family camping trip to date, powered by Minnesota scenery, the world’s best doughnuts (to some, there was debate), a campfire-less set of s’mores, given current conditions, and several cups of coffee.
A great way to end an often unpredictable and turbulent summer. A balance between preparation and adaptation usually yields the best results.
You can plan on that.
