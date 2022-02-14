There are few things as calming during the winter months as listening to some instrumental music, cranking up the heat on an electric blanket and choosing from a pile of books to read.
My pile of books in question seems to be ever-growing as I pick up new books from my local library and return the ones I’ve finished.
As I noted in a previous “Writers Block,” my goal this year was to read 25 books. So far, I’m five books ahead of schedule — which is no small feat for someone who last year watched so many television shows she had to invest in a new streaming service for more options. (Seriously. I’ve seem them all.)
An even better, and cheaper, investment from the last year on my part was signing up for a library card.
Signing up for an Anoka County Library card is as easy as writing your name, address and contact information. You can even apply online at tinyurl.com/99zfurea.
Doing so will grant you access to what feels like an infinite number of books, movies, TV shows, e-books and more. There are the newest releases and those classics we all read in high school. No matter your favorite genre or reading level, there is something at any library for you.
Currently, I have 21 books on hold — which sounds like a lot, because it is. But I have a good reason, I swear.
About half the books I’m waiting for have more than 20 people waiting for them. I’ll be lucky to see most of my 21 holds by summer.
Some of my holds have more like four people ahead of me, but even that can still take a bit, depending on how many copies of the book the library system has.
A couple of my books on hold have yet to come out. There are 37 people ahead of me for a book that comes out Feb. 22.
Even though some of these books may take their time getting into my hands, that’s beyond OK with me. I don’t have to pay a cent for any of them.
There’s really not much else I can say I get for nothing out of pocket. I know some tiny portion of my tax dollars fund local libraries, but that’s still far less than it would cost me to buy even a couple books a year.
So far with my library card, I’ve ventured to the ‘80s as a writer who is about to meet the scariest No. 1 fan in history in Stephen King’s “Misery,” read the real-life shenanigans of a teenage stoner in Seth Rogen’s “Yearbook” and explored what is probably an unreasonable number of murder mysteries (Is there anything better?).
I can’t wait to see what other adventures I find myself in the midst of, all thanks to a library card — even if I have to wait for 20-plus people to finish a book before me.
