Two months ago, I announced something to my friends and family that they found both strange and mystifying. I announced I was a vegetarian-vegan.
Hearing the announcement, my friends and family would proceed to look at me like I was from another planet. They’d stare at me, give a long pause and, with a tone of disgust, ask “why?”
This is not unusual territory for me. When I was in high school, I had a friend who pushed me to give up meat, but I really didn’t feel very passionate about it. I knew that meat came from animals, but I never really pondered the cold, hard information about where meat comes from. I hated fishing, never went hunting, grew up with dogs and would routinely rescue spiders and other insects from my home without squishing them.
One day I went on Google and looked up the scary question, “Where does meat come from?” For the next few hours, I fell down a rabbit-hole of information, filled with propaganda from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) including images of factory farms, unhealthy-looking animals in pens, dolphins being slaughtered, and animals being used for testing makeup.
I was shocked and mad at myself for eating animals for 15 years. I couldn’t believe I blindly gave in to a system of abuse. I wanted to throw up. After I shut down the computer and walked upstairs, I told my parents I was going to become a vegetarian.
“A veggie ... what?” my dad asked.
I told him I was going to stop eating and using products that required an animal to be killed, such as meat and leather.
I hit the books and researched what I should eat. I went to Catholic School my whole life, and Lent was only a couple of weeks away, so I thought I’d live up meat and fish for Lent. I liked it so much I continued being a vegetarian. Ironically, I ate more junk food than veggies.
During the time I was a vegetarian, I would get all these questions and comments, many of them kind of rude, like, “How are you alive? How do you eat enough calories? Where do you get protein from? How can you live without bacon? Jesus wants you to meat.”
Every conversation would end with the person telling me, “I could never give up meat.” I could tell they were uncomfortable with the fact I was a vegetarian.
I kept it up eight years before I fell off the veggie bandwagon, finding it too hard to eat properly while at college. I was also happy to be rid of the frequent vegephobic comments.
During the eight years I was a vegetarian, I never pressured anyone to become a vegetarian, only giving out information if someone expressed interest in following suit.
Somehow most people felt I was pressuring them to become a vegetarian, even though I wasn’t. This is probably due to the stereotype that all vegetarians and vegans are “weirdos who like to push their veggie agendas on others” — someone told me that once, no joke.
An aversion or dislike of vegetarians or vegans is sometimes known as vegephobia or vegaphobia. As with most prejudiced phobias, they have no place in society.
Going to Catholic school my whole life, I saw a lot of people forcing their Catholic beliefs on others who didn’t follow the faith, which I found disrespectful and un-Christian. I’ve always felt dietary preferences are a personal choice and shouldn’t be forced on others like someone preaching religion. If people want to know more, they can ask.
Recently, I started feeling guilty again about eating meat and fish, which was no longer appetizing to me, and I didn’t want anymore animals slaughtered at my expense if I could go without them.
For the last two months, I’ve been a vegetarian-vegan, where I try to be a vegan most of the time, but when I absolutely can’t I’m at minimum a vegetarian. While a vegetarian doesn’t eat or use anything that results in the death of an animal, a vegan doesn’t eat or use anything that derives from animals like milk, honey or wool. So far it has been working well for me, but honestly it’s not for everybody.
In addition to ethical reasons, I was motivated to make the switch for health reasons. I’ve been struggling to lose weight, and I’ve been dealing with chronic illnesses so I thought a healthier diet would benefit greatly. This time around I’ve been doing the diet right by eating more fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, and less junk food.
I may fail again, but this time around it won’t be due to anyone’s prejudices. The main message is, be who you want to be, and don’t let other people’s prejudices kick you down and stop you from being you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.