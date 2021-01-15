Many applaud the virtues of thinking for yourself.
I agree it’s critical — but it’s only part of the battle.
Thinking well is just as important as thinking for yourself.
Entire books have been written on the topic of thinking well, but one aspect that sometimes gets a bad rap these days is relying on the judgment of those who know more about a topic than you do — in other words, trusting experts.
The value we collectively place on expertise seems to have waned in recent years. I’m sure there are many reasons, but I suspect the internet plays a role, perhaps because we feel like we can find everything we need to know on our own.
But the knowledge that comes from study and experience remains important.
If I have a concerning medical problem, I’ll go to the doctor and have it checked out. I trust that after years of medical school and experience the doctor not only knows more about the possible causes than I do but also knows better how to diagnose the problem.
Sure, I can go online and look up what my symptoms could mean (and perhaps freak myself out in the process), but the doctor’s education and experience put him or her in a better position to understand and judge the situation.
That doesn’t mean I have to stop thinking for myself or that I never question experts. I’ll ask questions and try to understand the situation so I can make my own decisions. I may get a second or third opinion to see if there’s a consensus among the doctors or if their advice differs. But I’m relying on their expertise to make more informed decisions, because they are more qualified in this area than I am.
And when I get on an airplane, I’m more than happy to trust an army of engineers’ expertise over my own knowledge of physics.
Acknowledging when someone else is more qualified to judge a situation than we are takes intellectual humility. This oft-neglected virtue is vital to thinking well, because it allows us to acknowledge what we don’t know.
In Plato’s “Apology,” Socrates concludes he doesn’t really know anything, but he’s better off than another man who believes himself wise, “for he knows nothing, and thinks that he knows,” Socrates says, but “I neither know nor think that I know.”
Don’t worry, I’m not going to get philosophical and start debating epistemology here.
But from a practical standpoint, the person who recognizes what they don’t know has an edge when it comes to thinking well, because instead of basing decisions on ignorance and bad assumptions they can rely on those who have spent years studying a topic.
In the real world, of course, it’s not as simple as merely choosing to rely on experts. Experts don’t agree on everything, so sometimes our best bet is to look for a consensus among experts. Even then, experts can be wrong. And in some cases the input of experts in one area must be balanced against expertise from another area.
Reality is seldom simple, so I’m not proposing a quick fix or an easy way to think well and make decisions. But having the intellectual humility to know when someone else is more qualified to speak to an issue than we are goes a long way toward helping us think better for ourselves.
