It has happened yet again. On Sunday, May 7, Mauricio Martinez Garcia, 33, allegedly shot and killed eight people and injured seven at a mall in Allen, Texas, before being shot by a Allen police officer.
On social media, Garcia had various posts that allegedly expressed his interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, according to federal officials. Garcia also reportedly wore a black tactical vest during the shooting embroidered with a patch reading “RWDS” (“Right Wing Death Squad”) and his body was tattooed with fascist symbols including SS lightning bolts and a large swastika.
According to Mass Shooting Tracker, as of Tuesday, May 9, there have been 251 mass shooting in the U.S. that have resulted in the deaths of 375 people and injured 937 people. Last year, there were 753 mass shootings across the U.S. that resulted in the deaths of 859 people and injured 2,982 people. A mass shooting is a crime in which an attacker kills or injures four or more individuals simultaneously using a firearm.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Tuesday, May 9, 15,049 people were killed as a result of all gun violence deaths including homicide, suicide, murder suicides, mass shootings, mass murders, police involved shootings and unintentional shootings. In 2022, 44,354 people were killed as a result of all gun-related incidents.
Why are politicians doing very little to curb gun violence in the U.S. while thousands of Americans are dying every year? Minnesota, which is a very liberal state, has been talking for years about passing expanded background checks and a Red Flag Law, but has yet to do so. The U.S. government has done even less to curb gun violence.
I’m not advocating for a ban on all guns. I firmly believe in the U.S. Constitution, where in it the Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
While why the Founding Fathers included the Second Amendment in the Constitution is still being disputed to this day, according to Congress people have the right to bear arms to defend themselves, their property and the state. Our law enforcement and National Guard meet many of those qualifications,
According to a Gallup survey from August 2019, 63% of gun owners cited personal safety or protection as the reason they own a firearm while 40% said for hunting, 11% for a nonspecific recreation or sport, 6% said that their gun was an antique or a family heirloom and 5% said it was related to their line of work.
I don’t think our Founding Fathers pictured a country where firearms would be used mercilessly to take innocent lives in homes, schools, malls, churches or really anywhere else. In the case of Allen, Texas, the shooter possessed eight weapons - all which were purchased legally despite him being discharged in 2008 from the Army for mental health issues.
There just aren’t enough requirements towards purchasing a firearm. Countries like New Zealand, Canada, Norway, Australia and the United Kingdom all have incredibly strong gun control laws that were further strengthened following mass shootings and terrorist attacks. Gun violence deaths in those countries continue to remain low year after year and people are still able to own firearms. Why hasn’t the U.S. followed suit?
According to the Pew Research Center, three out of 10 Americans own at least one firearm while four out of 10 say they live in a household with a firearm. There are even more illegal firearms being used. Can we really say enough is being done to keep firearms out of the hands of people who would use it for illegal purposes?
