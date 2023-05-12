Paige.Kieffer

It has happened yet again. On Sunday, May 7, Mauricio Martinez Garcia, 33, allegedly shot and killed eight people and injured seven at a mall in Allen, Texas, before being shot by a Allen police officer.

On social media, Garcia had various posts that allegedly expressed his interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, according to federal officials. Garcia also reportedly wore a black tactical vest during the shooting embroidered with a patch reading “RWDS” (“Right Wing Death Squad”) and his body was tattooed with fascist symbols including SS lightning bolts and a large swastika.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.