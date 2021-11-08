They say nothing is certain except death and taxes. Being confused by property taxes may come in a close third.
Anoka County recently approved a flat property tax levy for the second year in a row — a rare occurrence. But I’ve seen people confused about what exactly that means for their property tax statements. Does it mean their taxes will stay flat? What if their property value went up? And why isn’t there an easy way to figure it out?
I learned early in my reporting career that whether an individual’s taxes go up depends on a lot more than their property value and how a tax levy changes. But to make sure I had it all straight, I called Cory Kampf, Anoka County’s Finance and Central Services Division manager.
The first thing to remember, Kampf said, is that even though the county sends out your property tax statement, the county tax levies only make up a portion of your bill. Other taxing authorities include your city and school district.
Taxpayers should also know local governments decide how much money to collect overall, but they can’t choose how to split the bill among properties.
“There’s laws and economics that adjust what a property pays,” Kampf said. “Boards and councils have no ... say in how it’s divided.”
Think of the county tax levy as a pie. The county gets to decide the size of the pie but not how to slice it. The same goes for cities and school districts.
State law determines how to divide the pie, including what share residential properties pay and what share commercial and industrial properties must cover.
So your property tax depends not only on how your property value changed, but also how the values of all the residential, commercial and industrial properties in your city, school district and county changed — how did your property change compared to everyone else’s?
And don’t forget new construction. If there are more houses and businesses paying the levy than last year, it means slicing the pie into more pieces, which reduces your share of the levy. Of course, new properties can also add to the cost of government services over time, which eventually increases the overall size of the pie.
All this means you can’t assume that your change in property taxes will mirror your change in property value.
For example, the average home in Anoka County this year increased in value by about 4% over last year, Kampf said. So if your home value increased 4% or less, you’ll likely see the county portion of your tax bill decrease slightly. But if your value increased more than 4%, you may see your county taxes increase. But remember, the county portion is only part of your tax bill.
When local governments set levies (the overall size of the pie), a lot of factors can affect how much money they decide to collect. Local decisions about programs and services are obviously a big factor, as are state and federal aid.
In the metropolitan area, the fiscal disparities program also has an impact — that’s a tax-base sharing program that redistributes some of the commercial and industrial property taxes collected across the metro area. In a nutshell, the program is intended to support a regional approach to development and reduce competition among local governments for commercial-industrial development. Because of its largely residential nature, Anoka County typically sees a net gain from the fiscal disparities program, which reduces the amount it needs to levy locally, Kampf said. (You can learn more about the fiscal disparities program at tinyurl.com/9mzapv28 and tinyurl.com/2xpktabz.)
For better or worse, our tax system is complicated, and this is all just a bird’s eye view of factors that can affect your property taxes. But it helps to have a basic understanding of what’s going on so you’re not completely mystified when your statement arrives later this month.
If you’re interested in exploring these topics further, Anoka County has put together a helpful video with an overview of what affects your property tax bill. It’s available at tinyurl.com/8wdpwd3r.
If you want to know more about how your taxes are actually calculated, check out an explanation from the Minnesota Department of Revenue at tinyurl.com/3m59z66r.
