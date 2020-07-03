Consider how you would write this story: A crowd of about 200 young people gathers in a county park, and the local sheriff’s office gets reports of unruly behavior. When deputies arrive, they see multiple fights and unsuccessfully attempt to disperse the crowd by asking the group to leave and saying the park is closing. Deputies hear reports of a man with a gun and end up using first smoke, then tear gas to disperse the crowd. The county then closes the park for the weekend.
What’s the story here? What do you lead with? Is it the fact that a crowd of unruly youth was making trouble in the park? Or that the Sheriff’s Office dispersed them with tear gas? Or perhaps it’s the fact that the park was closed?
If this scenario sounds familiar, it’s probably because it happened last month in Anoka County at Lake George Regional Park. A story ran on the front page of the Anoka County UnionHerald and inside the Life, which serves Blaine, Spring Lake Park, Columbia Heights and Fridley.
When the story ran, I received a reader complaint that the paper was “fueling the fire” and practicing “irresponsible journalism” and “should be ashamed.” The real story, this reader said, was not that law enforcement used tear gas but “the crowd that refused to leave, caused multiple fights, and resulted in law enforcement being called.”
While I respectfully disagree with her and stand by the way we reported the story, she raises a question we face in the newsroom daily: What’s the story?
So I ask again — how would you write this story? What’s the most important part, or the lede, to borrow the journalistic jargon?
The UnionHerald ran the headline “Deputies use tear gas to disperse ‘unruly’ crowd” (it was similar but slightly different in the Life, due to space differences). The first sentence focused on the use of tear gas to disperse a crowd, but the story soon mentioned the number of people and the reports of fights and actions that led to the use of tear gas.
In my news judgment, after nearly a decade working as a professional journalist, the use of smoke and tear gas is the key element of this story because it’s rare in Anoka County and because it’s a serious action on the part of law enforcement. Even if the action was justified, it’s a big deal.
The fact that we’re in the middle of a national conversation on the use of force in policing only made the action more relevant. Context matters.
By the way, our story was silent on whether the use of tear gas was justified in this case — we let readers come to their own conclusions about that.
There are, of course, other ways you could write this story. You could focus, as the reader suggested, on the “unruly” crowd. That’s certainly an important part of the story and was also mentioned in the headline. Or you could focus on the fact that the park closed for the weekend, because that could directly impact people’s lives (but this approach would make less sense for the print version of the story, which didn’t come out until after the park reopened).
Journalism inherently involves judgments by reporters and editors. It’s a human and, to some extent, subjective process that can vary somewhat among reporters, editors and publications, even when they follow similar guiding principles. That’s one reason stories from different news sources sometimes take different approaches.
In some cases one story is objectively better than another. Other times it’s simply a difference in judgment. And sometimes it has to do with the type of publication you’re reading. If you’re looking at a business publication, for example, it’s going to focus on the business impacts of the day’s news. Even if the business implications aren’t what the general population most cares about, they’re what readers want from a business publication.
ABC Newspapers is a community newspaper group. We strive to look at the news through a community lens that’s focused tightly on our coverage area in Anoka County. We try to pick stories that are important to our communities and stories local readers will enjoy.
When we write the news, we’re asking questions like, “What’s the most important aspect of this story for the community to consider?” and “How will this affect our readers?” We also think about what will grab readers’ attention so they’ll find a story engaging and want to read it. At the same time, we do our best not to sensationalize a story.
By the way, we in the newsroom are human too (in case you weren’t sure), so we do make mistakes at times or look back and realize we could have done something better. Hopefully we learn from those experiences and improve in the future.
It’s also a fact that sometimes reasonable people can disagree on the best approach to a story — and that’s OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.