Minnesotans and others across America are rethinking how we honor people through our monuments.
Monuments are designed to honor and commemorate people. The people we choose to commemorate change over the years as our values change as a nation.
Public opinion is currently driving which monuments stay and which should go. The decision on whether to keep a monument, statue or landmark is sometimes being decided through governmental order and sometimes by people taking matters into their own hands, as was the case when protesters destroyed a $154,000 statue of Christopher Columbus on June 10 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
The main thing Minnesotans need to keep mind as the status of monuments, statues and landmarks is questioned is what values do we want represent as a state?
We may not be able to please everyone, but I believe Minnesotans have the ability to peacefully negotiate which monuments should stay and which should go.
I personally believe we need more diversity within our monuments so more Minnesotans are honored and represented.
We have an amazing immigrant community that makes up 10% of the state’s population, according to the American Immigration Council. We should have a monument that honors the diversity of our state, which includes Hmong, Somali, Mexican, Indian and many more refugees and immigrants.
In Minnesota there are also very few monuments that appropriately honor Minnesota’s Chippewa, Ojibwe and Sioux tribes. Notable Native Minnesotans who deserve recognition include environmentalist, writer and Green Party vice-presidential nominee Winona LaDuke; author Louise Erdrich; Mdewakanton Dakota Chief Little Crow; the more than 1,600 Dakota people (at least 130 of whom died) imprisoned at Fort Snelling in the aftermath of the 1862 U.S.-Dakota Conflict; and the 38 Native prisoners who were executed by hanging on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato, which remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
There are many notable Black Minnesotans, and here are a few individuals who should be recognized: Black and Ojibwe fur trader George Bonga, who tracked down a suspected murder who was tried and acquitted in what’s believed to be the first criminal trial in the Wisconsin Territory; former slave Rev. Robert Thomas Hickman, who helped free 75 fellow slaves by bringing them from Missouri to Minnesota via the Mississippi River in 1863 and later founded the first Baptist church in Minnesota; J. Frank Wheaton who was the first African-American elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 1898; civil rights activist and union organizer Nellie Stone Johnson; Minneapolis blues and jazz musician James “Cornbread” Harris Sr.; and, of course, Prince Rogers Nelson.
While not from Minnesota, African Americans Dred Scott and his wife Harriet Robinson Scott met and for a time lived at Fort Snelling as slaves in the 1830s, which at the time was a part of the Wisconsin Territory. In 1857, the Scotts sued for their freedom saying that because they lived in the Wisconsin Territory and Illinois for four years, where slavery was illegal, they should be granted their freedom. While the Scotts lost the landmark United States Supreme Court Case 7-2, they’d later be granted their freedom. While the Scotts have had statues erected in their home state of Missouri, there should also be one here in Minnesota.
Minnesota is home to an amazing LGBTQIA+ community as well. I believe we should have more monuments celebrating inclusion and the heroes of the gay rights movement in the United States.
Minnesota has also fostered an incredible arts and entertainment community. Artists like Prince, Bob Dylan, Lizzo, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Judy Garland and many others, were born and/or got their start here. We should have more monuments that celebrate our arts and entertainment community.
A few of our more popular statues in Minnesota, besides the Spoonbridge and Cherry at the Walker Art Center, are the Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis and the Peanuts statues across the Twin Cities. Other quirky statue suggestion that would be fun in Minnesota include the character Marge Gunderson played by Frances McDormand in the movie “Fargo,” which was filmed in Minnesota and made by brothers and St. Louis Park natives Joel and Ethan Coen; the characters Rocky and Bullwinkle, who lived in fictional town Frostbite Falls, Minnesota, a parody of International Falls; or the characters Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker, played by Ellen Page and Michael Cera respecively, from the movie “Juno,” which takes place in Minnesota and was written by former Minneapolis resident Diablo Cody.
A few of my suggestion you may love or you may hate, but it’s clear many Minnesotans deserve recognition who aren’t being recognized enough or at all. Voice your opinions on what monuments you’d like to see, or encourage the state, cities, nonprofits or businesses to commission monuments you think we should have.
