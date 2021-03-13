No journalist likes running a correction.
It means we got something wrong, and we hate that.
Admitting you’re wrong isn’t fun or easy, and sometimes it would be more comfortable to sweep an error under the rug.
But as painful as running corrections may be, it’s an important part of good, trustworthy journalism.
Some might think printing corrections would erode public trust by pointing out mistakes. On the contrary, I believe corrections can actually build trust by showing we care enough about the truth to admit when we’re wrong and set the record straight.
Obviously that doesn’t absolve us of the responsibility to get it right the first time. That will always be our goal, and we work hard to find the facts and report them well.
But we’re human, too. Mistakes will happen. So when factual errors come to our attention, we correct them. It’s the responsible thing to do.
That said, our commitment to correcting factual errors doesn’t mean we’re pushovers who will run a correction every time someone doesn’t like the way we worded a sentence. There has to be a demonstrable, material error.
Recently an elected official asked us to correct a story because they disliked the way we described their actions. I stood by our reporting, which was solidly grounded in the facts. I politely explained why the wording in our story was both fair and accurate, and we did not run a correction.
Sometimes people won’t like what we print. That’s OK. Part of our job is to hold elected officials accountable, and we’re not going to print a correction just because someone doesn’t like the way they came across. We do our best to be fair and accurate, even when it’s a tough story, and then we stand by our reporting.
But when we do get something wrong, it’s important to swallow our pride, acknowledge it and make it right.
Trust me, it doesn’t feel good.
But we care about the truth, and corrections are one way we demonstrate that.
