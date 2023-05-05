Last week was a weird one for me. I was bracing to put together my first ever investigative piece (which you can find now in April 28’s physical edition or online at abcnewspapers.com, “Dominium renters: ‘We’re living in fear’”), when very early Wednesday morning I had to say goodbye to my dog, Elsie.
Saying “my” dog doesn’t really give you the whole story, though.
Elsie was a somewhere-between-12-and-15-year-old miniature poodle. She was deaf, had no teeth and she IS the love of me and my wife’s life (OK, she’s not technically my wife for another month, but I hate typing the word fiancée over and over and over).
My wife’s family adopted Elsie five years ago, before we’d even met, from a shelter in her native Iowa. She had already lived a whole life prior to meeting them, as evidenced by her wild white fur and fully rotted teeth. She had those pulled before I’d ever met her, and I’m told the smell of her breath could knock out an elephant. I’d like to think that added to her elderly dog charm.
The first time I ever visited the quadrant of Iowa my wife is from and was able to really meet her family, the dogs were of course a part of that. I’ve never had a pet in my life, but I’ve always been a strong dog person and I fell in love with that tiny little poodle immediately.
Elsie is not what many might consider a “handsome dog,” but she was the most beautiful dog I’ll ever have. I’ll bet you she never weighed more than 10 pounds soaking wet, and she was as gentle as anything, always the perfect little lady if she was following you around the house or getting sick of you picking her up to kiss her on the head for the 10th time that minute (but apparently during the bad-teeth era, she’d snap if you got anywhere near her mouth, probably leading some necrotic damage if she ever connected).
She wasn’t some AKC Dog Show billboard pup, but the minute you laid eyes on her, you wanted to protect and love her over any of those over-pampered prima-doggies.
She was a bigger part of my wife’s life for the past five years, always staying with her and her family in Iowa, but for the last three months, as we’ve found our own place, Elsie got to be OURS. For three months, I was finally able to have a dog, and she was the most perfect one I could have asked for.
I’ll always remember the way she’d greet me after I’d come home from work, deaf but somehow always knowing I was walking up to the door. I’ll remember the way she’d like to rest her tiny toothless chin on my leg when we’d sit and watch TV together. And the way she’d get low to the ground and bark at me, begging me to let her chase me. She’d bound across that floor like none other, catching up to me more often than not, despite her age.
Her favorite napping spot was the crook of my wife’s arm while they laid on the couch together. She’d go absolutely bonkers for Goldfish crackers, so much so my wife and I couldn’t hold more than a few in our hands without Elsie trying to bite at them through our closed fists. She’d also break the sound barrier with her barks when she’d ask for seconds on dinner. Every. Single. Night.
Ladies and gentlemen, I wish I could quantify the amount of time that dog’s tongue spent outside her mouth, either lolling to one side or licking at the air like no one’s business (something having no teeth was responsible for). That licking became synonymous with the Elsie brand, and while any other time that noise would be cause for discomfort, it was everything to know it meant Elsie was close by.
We were able to bring her to my family’s Easter celebrations, and I think it will go down as my absolute favorite Elsie memory. My wife’s side was naturally already obsessed with Elsie, having had her all to themselves for so many years. For the first time post-pandemic, I was able to spend Easter with both sides of my family, and many of them were able to meet Elsie for the first time. She was the belle of the ball, and it became immediately clear to everyone why we spent so much of our time, love and attention on this “toothless superstar.”
Even my family that wouldn’t describe themselves as “animal people” in the slightest had only kind things to say about her, and loving pets when she would run up to them with her stumpy tail wagging. That will mean more to me than I think they will ever know.
I know I’m preaching to the choir for anyone who’s ever owned a pet, but she was our best friend. A calming presence. A rewarding endeavor. A chore. A faithful companion. The thing we would plan our days and nights around. Losing her, we lost a piece of ourselves, doubly so for my wife.
The way we lost her was sudden, scary and not at all the way we wanted it to be. But is loss ever NOT any of those things?
All in all, losing a pet seems like a pretty low-stakes thing to happen in a world where war, injustice and unkindness prevail. But those who have lost a pet know, and understand, that life stops for you for a while. When you pattern your days around food, bathroom breaks, bedtimes and playtimes, it takes a while to adjust to the new normal, no matter who, where or how you are.
Ultimately, I want to tell you all about Elsie because I want everyone to know that she was the best, and to help process what has been a tough loss for my wife and me. I know there are more seasoned pet owners out there that understand what we’re going through, even if right now it feels like we’re alone in our loss.
I also wanted to write to say thank you, Elsie. Thank you for being my dog. Thank you for loving us. For teaching me patience and care. For being patient with us (sometimes) and taking care of us in turn. For letting us know it was time to go. And for always giving us a reason to look back and smile.
