WB-Ian-Elsie-1.jpg

Don't let the neutral look fool you: She'd have preferred to be carried everywhere she went.

Last week was a weird one for me. I was bracing to put together my first ever investigative piece (which you can find now in April 28’s physical edition or online at abcnewspapers.com, “Dominium renters: ‘We’re living in fear’”), when very early Wednesday morning I had to say goodbye to my dog, Elsie.

Saying “my” dog doesn’t really give you the whole story, though.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.