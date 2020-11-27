There are those discussions you have to have as a family.
No matter how hard you try, no matter how much you may want to, you can’t avoid it forever.
Your spouse’s family did things one way growing up. Yours did it completely opposite.
Your spouse may think they are right. You know you are right.
Frustrating.
Nevertheless, the conversation has to take place.
Of course, I’m talking about when to put up a Christmas tree.
Now, I try to be open-minded about such things, but I’ve always thought my own birthday is one of the key dates on the calendar. Arriving in early November, I feel like the first 10 months of the year are a build up to my celebration, then the day after the Christmas tree can bring some joy to the rest of the year. ’Tis the season to be jolly, am I right?
Yet my wife’s thought is that if you put up the tree too early, then Thanksgiving won’t get its proper due. You’re dishing out third servings of mashed potatoes and gravy while the upcoming favorite holiday lurks like an elephant in the room ... or a tree in the corner.
Nonsense.
Should our poor tree be relegated to a single month for the sake of Thanksgiving? Doesn’t sound like something I should be that thankful about.
Thankfully, however, this year I had some tremendous allies to the cause: our kids. Not much compares to kids in cute pajamas putting up ornaments and stringing lights. Not even the Grinch could say no.
Game. Set. Santa’s marching band.
My wife relented, and, after a necessary victory dance on my part, we began putting our tree and decorations up a little bit early this year. If nothing else, maybe it will trick 2020 into speeding up and finishing a little faster.
It has been that kind of year, with familiar traditions and entertainment outlets altered or unavailable. Some new ones have taken their place ... like the daily reminder to my son to pick one desktop background before his class virtual meeting. Hopefully that one is temporary, like many others, and everyone stays safe the remainder of the year so we can all get back to more typical gatherings someday soon.
In the case of Slack Christmas, though, hopefully at least this new tree tradition sticks around.
I guess we’ll have to discuss again next year.
