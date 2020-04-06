If you’re looking for something to do while stuck at home — at least something aside from watching a madman and his tigers — and want a way to connect with friends and family, now may be the time to try an old standby of nerds the world over.
I’ve been able to stay connected with a few of my friends via tabletop role-playing games. Even if you haven’t played a tabletop RPG, you’ve probably at least heard of “Dungeons and Dragons.”
These games have had a bit of a renaissance over the past few years with references showing up in popular shows like “Stranger Things,” and the countless D&D live-play podcasts cropping up.
Tabletop RPGs are engaging in a way few other media can rival. One of the best descriptions I’ve heard is that tabletops are a form of cooperative storytelling between the players and the game master.
In most tabletop games, players create characters to represent themselves in the game world — together they form the adventuring party. Using the rules written by the creators of the game, a “game master” functions as a referee and plays all the non-player characters. In my current game the world itself was designed by our game master, though there are predesigned modules in most tabletop games that can be run without having to create your own villains, plots or cities.
Usually character creation revolves around choices of classes, like rogue or cleric, and race — think elves, dwarves or humans. Class will usually determine what a character does in the adventuring party. A charismatic bard may function as the “face,” negotiating purchases or convincing guards to let the party pass. Most D&D races each have their own boons and drawbacks, which can modify how the character fulfills their role in the party.
Game play is usually centered around rolling dice. A player will tell the game master what they want to accomplish, and the game master tells them if that’s possible and what skill they will have to use to accomplish the feat. For example, if a player wants to swing aboard a pirate ship, à la Captain Jack Sparrow, the game master may tell them to make an acrobatics skill check. In D&D a player rolls a 20-sided die and adds any skill bonuses they have. If a player rolls a high enough number, they accomplish the task at hand.
I’ve been using Roll20.net for a couple of years now to play games with a college friend who lives in Illinois. We usually play “Pathfinder,” a game that is very similar to D&D but with some variants to rules. The website supports displaying maps and video chatting and has a built-in dice roller for players who don’t have the right dice. While all the bells and whistles are nice, all you really need to play is imagination, dice and a rulebook.
One of the best parts of playing a tabletop RPG is just how much choice a player can have. While experiences may vary depending on your game master, players are usually free to make choices and explore the world in ways video games can only dream of achieving.
That freedom allows for fantastic stories. Like the time our party befriended a living statue in a dungeon, or when my character used acid to weaken a building’s structure, dropping it on a minotaur.
However, the tabletop world is much larger than D&D. If a high-fantasy adventure doesn’t intrigue you there are a variety of games ranging from the gritty horror of “Call of Cthulhu” to the Weird West in “Savage Worlds: Deadlands.” You can even find games in more familiar settings like “Star Wars” or “Star Trek.”
So while we’re all locked in our own homes, now might be a good time to call some friends, gather around a virtual tabletop and roll dice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.