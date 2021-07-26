We need to do a better job of encouraging our loved ones to go to psychotherapy, also known as talk therapy, if and when they can.
There’s no reason to be pushy, judgmental or rude about it. But sometimes people don’t even realize their problems warrant a few (or many) therapy sessions.
Once stigmatized as being a negative thing and only for “crazy” people, therapy can benefit almost anyone, no matter the reason for going.
Therapy sessions don’t necessarily need to be about problems or mental health conditions. They can also help individuals define their goals and values, as well as improve relationships.
Whether students visit the in-school counselor about being stressed over an assignment or someone seeks out a therapist to get through the loss of a family member, therapy can help with virtually any life event.
Learning how to talk through your feelings and develop healthy coping strategies are skills that will last a lifetime, and not only help you but the people around you.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 19.2% of American adults received mental health treatment in 2019.
About 18% of the U.S. population suffers from chronic anxiety. It’s the most common mental health condition in the country, according to goodtherapy.org, which helps people access mental health services.
I know there are any number of things hindering people from going — stigma, cost, scheduling, not having the energy to go, etc.
Many insurance plans don’t fully cover mental health treatment, because it doesn’t fall in the “preventative care” category. Even with insurance covering a percentage of the appointments, sessions can still be $100 or more, rendering the treatment unfeasible for many Americans.
Personally, I do therapy virtually, which makes scheduling appointments much easier. I don’t need to drive anywhere, so I can work basically right up until my appointment. (Getting to talk to a therapist while I’m in bed is also a plus.)
Seeking out a therapist doesn’t need to be daunting. If you have insurance, find out what is covered, if anything, and try to find someone who is in network.
After that, reach out to the clinic or individual therapist you’re interested in to see if they’re taking new patients and a good match.
Sometimes clinics have a “contact us” form on the website where prospective patients can fill out their information and talk about their concerns and why they want to go to therapy. This way the clinic can match clients with the right therapist.
There are therapists who specialize in certain mental health disorders, helping people who don’t want to talk open up, relationship struggles, LGBTQ-related trauma and so on.
I’m not going to say it’s easy confronting negative emotions and past experiences. It’s actually really hard. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t necessary.
Frankly, I wish I had started going years ago. But I’m proud of myself and anyone else who goes, whether they’ve been going for years or weeks.
If you or a loved one is in need of mental health treatment but is unsure where to start, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-877-726-4727 to get some free referrals and information.
If you or someone you know is in immediate emotional distress or is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.