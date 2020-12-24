The holiday season is celebrated by people in a lot of different ways, with their own unique traditions and beliefs about the season.
The two most widely celebrated holidays in December in the United States are Christmas and Hanukkah, celebrated by Christians and Jewish believers, respectively.
Christmas is celebrated Dec. 25 and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be an incarnation of God the Son and the Messiah prophesied in the Old Testament.
Some Christians also celebrate a number of holidays throughout the month of December from St. Nicholas Day Dec. 6, which honors the birth of St. Nicolas, who was known for gift-giving and is commonly known as Santa Claus, to the Dec. 12 Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where Catholics of primarily Mexican descent honor the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico City, and many more religious celebrations.
Jewish people celebrate the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. This year it was Dec. 10-18. The festival commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem by a small group of Jewish rebels led by Judah Maccabee and his brothers, also known as the Maccabees, over the armies of Syria in 165 B.C.E. and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple.
Jews light a candle on a nine-candle menorah that commemorates each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, and the ninth candle is used to light the other candles. The Hanukkah menorah is similar to the seven-branched one used in the ancient temple in Jerusalem that was lit daily.
There are also a number of other religious observances during the month of December.
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration that honors African-American heritage. It’s celebrated Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and ends with a communal feast called Karamu, held on the sixth day. Kwanzaa was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga and was first celebrated in 1966. It’s based on African harvest festival traditions from across Africa.
Wiccans and other Pagans celebrate the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21 when the earth is tilted farthest away from the sun on the longest night of the year. Pagans celebrate the Winter Solstice in many different ways, but the most common is burning a yule log that is considered an act of faith light. There are a number of other cultures and religions that celebrate the Winter Solstice in unique ways.
Buddhists celebrate Rohatsu, or Bodhi Day, on Dec. 8 to commemorate the Buddha’s decision to sit under a Bodhi tree to meditate until he reached enlightenment.
Zoroastrians mark Zarathosht Diso, or the Death of Prophet Zarathustra, on Dec. 26 in honor of their founder.
There are many religious observances during the month of December, but many agnostics and atheists may choose not to celebrate any religious observance at all. They may celebrate a non-religious form of Christmas with family or don’t celebrate anything at all.
All these religious and non-religious observances do have a few things in common, such as spending time with family and friends, gift-giving, food and feating and providing acts of charity to those in need.
Overall, no matter what beliefs you hold or what holiday traditions you participate in, the true meaning of the holiday season is love. Love for your family, friends and fellow neighbor. It’s the one time of year where we all unite together in love.
