I love Halloween.
I celebrate all throughout October with scary movies, pumpkin carving and thinking up costume ideas. I’ve already drunk enough pumpkin-spiced coffee this fall to raise plenty of concern about my daily sugar and caffeine consumption.
I look forward to new scary movies and watching my favorite slasher films (and their many sequels) on TV.
The 1978 “Halloween” film is always terrifying, despite the fact I’ve seen it 10 times or more.
The idea of a man in a strange mask stalking me on my way home and killing all my friends is not a pleasant thought. And yet, a 20-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis did such a good job of making me feel like I, too, could fight off a serial killer with a knitting needle and no prior fighting experience.
But Halloween season doesn’t need to be terrifying — unless you really want it to be.
One of my favorite parts is trying to come up with a clever costume idea, like the punny ones you see online. Unfortunately, I’ve spent many years panicking last minute and dressing as a not-so-frightening scarecrow.
This year my friend and I are dressing up as generic contestants on the TV show “The Bachelor” — myself as a runner up who was definitely there for the wrong reasons, and my friend as the girl-next-door winner who walked away with a ring.
We’re big fans.
I have yet to find the perfect pumpkin to sit on my doorstep until Thanksgiving. I have a habit of choosing very ugly pumpkins; I think I feel kind of bad for them.
I’m used to living in an apartment building, and carving a pumpkin to leave outside isn’t really feasible when you live on the second floor without a balcony.
But this year, my time has come to once again carve a jack-o’-lantern.
I can scoop out the pumpkin guts, slice out a mediocre face and place a battery-operated candle inside to show everyone who walks by my love for Halloween.
But the best part, by far, is the night of Halloween when kids are trick-or-treating.
Come Oct. 31, I can turn on the porch light and see all the kids in their costumes and give them a piece — or two! — of candy and watch them head to the next house in hopes of filling their bags to the brim with chocolate.
Halloween is definitely my favorite day of the year — until Nov. 1 comes around and leftover candy is half price.
