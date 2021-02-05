The moment finally arrived.
When envisioning life as a parent, I imagined all sorts of different things. Building forts, putting together Legos, playing catch.
Teaching math? I guess so.
But there was a moment I didn’t even realize I was waiting for: playing the video game Madden NFL Football with my son.
As someone whose career is intertwined with sports, the line between games and serious business can be tough to see, but I hesitate to call Madden a mere “game.” It’s more like a passion. A teaching tool, if you will.
Growing up, my sisters weren’t very interested in video games, and my brother was more interested in “real life” athletic success. His words, not mine. As if Madden isn’t real life.
I thought I might luck out with a college roommate who would be my match in Madden, but he was usually too busy at the library studying, or whatever it was people did there. One night he came back to our room and heard the game’s EA Sports theme music and muttered something not suitable for print. He routinely made the dean’s list ... I made other lists. The closest I ever got him to squaring off in video games was coaxing him to play chess.
It did not end well for me.
All leading to a birthday gift to myself this winter: an updated version of Madden, my first since college. I thought it was just a gift for me, until one of my sons took an interest in watching me.
Parenting goals were about to be achieved.
Quickly, he caught on to some of the basic strategy. Not long after he was shouting out “Bad call!” and could identify the 32 NFL mascots by just their logos.
My kid indeed.
We delved into topics such as losing gracefully (no controllers were thrown across the room at least) and sportsmanship. He asked why I was still passing when ahead by 31 if the game was almost over – I guess I’m still working on this one.
After tracking the scoring he began counting to me by threes, sixes and sevens for field goals, touchdowns and extra points – (hey, I can teach math!) – I don’t know if this is supposed to be done before counting by fives and tens, but here we are. To be fair, it has been a year of more at-home education.
I eventually allowed him to try running a play at the end of a game himself, pointing to which buttons to push to run the ball. Result: loss of yardage, pulled from the game. Parenting is hard, coaching is harder.
He may never reach my levels of Madden expertise (I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing), but I’m looking forward to bonding over this silly, nostalgic piece from my past.
And maybe teaching him a little more about life ... after mastering counting by fives and tens.
