My boyfriend and I recently took his two newly adopted kittens to get neutered.
I remember hearing Bob Barker advise at the end of “The Price is Right” to “always spay or neuter your pets!” so I knew the importance of the surgery.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than a million unwanted pets are euthanized every year. Pet owners who get their cats and dogs sterilized can help reduce that number.
Sterilizing female cats and dogs can help prevent later-in-life problems, like breast cancer and uterine infections, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Neutering male pets can lessen the risk of testicular cancer, the association says.
Sterilized pets tend to live much longer than those that aren’t, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Spayed and neutered cats and dogs live anywhere from 18% to 62% longer than unsterilized pets. This can be due to the latter having an urge to roam outside, where they can get in accidents or fights, according to the Humane Society.
When we adopted the kittens — named George and Gil — from a friend, we were told they were about 3 months old. Granted, the previous owners had found the kittens in a garage, so they weren’t exactly around for their birth.
A month later at the vet, the doctor told us they were likely closer to 8 months old, based on their weight and teeth. (Oops!)
So getting them neutered was suddenly higher on the priority list.
Wrangling cats and locking them in a cat carrier is a tough task in itself, but it’s a whole other thing when they’re already mad because they aren’t allowed to eat breakfast pre-surgery.
Later that day, when we got the cats back from the vet, it was time for what I figured would be the toughest part: putting on their Elizabethan collars (otherwise known as “the cone of shame”).
These cones were made of fabric and stretch about two inches past their noses, making it hard for them to eat, drink and walk around. While amusing to watch, it made me worried for the week to come.
We decided it was best to keep the cats in the bedroom at night with us to make sure they weren’t running up and down the stairs or doing something else that could potentially hurt themselves.
George and Gil were quite annoying all night, but they managed not to injure themselves, and even snuggled on the bed for part of the night.
Gil flung some poop from his litter box on the wall, but, to be fair, we had a vet cut some of his body parts off, so maybe he thought that was a fair trade.
Overall, they don’t seem to be in any pain, and their wounds appeared to heal smoothly, so George and Gil are doing great!
