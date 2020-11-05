Another Anoka Halloween is in the books.
But not just any Halloween.
Anoka Halloween’s 100th anniversary celebration is sure to go down as one of the strangest on record.
After years of anticipation, planners and community members spent months unsure if any events could happen after COVID-19 hit Minnesota, but organizers worked hard, got creative and never gave up.
Life handed them smashed pumpkins, and they made pumpkin pie — or at least roasted pumpkin seeds.
Not only did they face the uncertainty of a pandemic, but a mid-October snowstorm and cold snap decided to interfere with their plans as well, suppressing turnout for the preschool costume contest and canceling the outdoor pumpkin-carving event.
At least the weather cooperated on Halloween itself with a beautiful, sunny day for the drive-thru version of the annual Grande Day Parade.
The turnout for the parade was fantastic. A steady stream of cars poured into the four locations. Police had to make adjustments to traffic flow, but congestion was unavoidable with so many people eager to get out of the house and take part in something unique.
Police Chief Eric Peterson told me he’d see people stuck in traffic looking irritable, but when they’d get into the “parade grounds,” they’d unfurrow their brows and smile.
I’ve seen mixed reviews of the parade after the fact, but I think the Anoka Halloween organizers deserve a round of applause.
Was it as good as a normal parade? Of course not. Could some logistics be improved if the format is needed in the future? Probably. But given the short notice and uncertainty, the organizers did an admirable job putting on an event that at least kept the spirit of the tradition alive and gave people something to do besides sit on the couch and try to find something they haven’t watched yet.
We all crave a little joy and respite from politics and the pandemic.
Thank you, Anoka Halloween, for doing your best to provide that in a safe, responsible manner.
