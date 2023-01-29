I have a daughter who will turn 2 years old in March. For my last Writer’s Block piece, I wrote about her helping in the kitchen, and since then I have come up with a few thoughts on parenting the toddler, but none of these issues seemed compelling enough to warrant a full opinion piece on their own. So here are a few of my brief “tot takes:”
The word ‘no’
My daughter Poppy is developing language, and one of her favorite words is “NO!” It’s hardly surprising, given it’s most 2-year-olds’ favorite word.
I’m not annoyed when she says it forcefully, as she is using it to start establishing independence (something she’s strived for since she was 6 months old). And sometimes it’s quite helpful when I truly do want her honest opinion.
However, I have learned I can’t ask certain yes-or-no questions, such as “Are you ready for bed?” because — by now you should have figured out what the answer will be.
Skol Vikings
I’m not much of a sports fan, but I do live in Minnesota and the Vikings started doing (really) well this season, so my wife and I started paying more attention to the team later in the season. Yes, I’m aware that makes me a fair weather fan, and feel free to criticize me for that.
I’ve heard many times that Upper Midwest teams will get your hopes up just to let you down, and if that’s what to expect, then the Vikings didn’t disappoint with their 24-31 loss to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs. But before kickoff on Jan. 15 I had my hopes up that they would do well, and I went out and bought a Vikings T-shirt and a 2T jersey for the little one.
Poppy complained about putting on that jersey, and she certainly didn’t care about the game.
Maybe her not caring that much about what is essentially just a game is a lesson for us all.
The Children’s Museum
This last weekend, we went to the Children’s Museum in St. Paul. I am quite proud of my little one who showed very little fear walking (with help) up four flights of stairs and then braving her little body out onto suspended netting where you could see the carpet from four stories above.
I got the feeling that I was more trepidatious than she was. I won’t write a long advertisement for the Children’s Museum, but I will say it is a great resource for families in Minnesota, especially when it’s really cold outside and you don’t feel like donning all the gear necessary to enjoy the great outdoors in a frigid January.
Routine change
One thing often mentioned in parenting advice articles is that once you have a routine established, that routine is likely to go out the window.
Well, my routine is about to significantly change with another little one coming, due in early May or late April. So it looks like I will be writing about parenting for quite a bit longer.
