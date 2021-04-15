In the last year or so, I’ve been trying to master as many crafts as I can. Not for any reason, except I love to make things, and it’s fun to see how stuff you’d normally buy gets made.
I learned how to knit in middle school after I asked my grandmother to teach me. She made these beautiful quilts and is quite crafty, so I figured she could help me.
I caught on pretty quickly. But 10 or so half-finished projects later, I lost interest.
But when, about a year ago, much of the world was given a lot more free time, I figured it was time to try again.
When I was a tween, I was making scarves, and that’s it. They’re the easiest things to knit, so I have a few wool scarves in my stash of winter accessories.
Last year I wanted to expand my horizons, though, so I learned how to make hats. Then I tried scrunchies. I even made some cat toys and cat scarves for the pet lovers in my life.
I’ve since made tote bags, a swimsuit top, cardigans, a bunch of Christmas decorations, pillows and blankets.
You might think it’s basically all I’ve been doing with my free time during the pandemic — and you’d be right.
I even spent two months trying to recreate a sweater pop singer Harry Styles wore to a concert once. (I’m a big fan.)
I’ve recently learned how to crochet as well, so I’m looking for some neat projects to practice with.
I was very happy to receive a sewing machine for Christmas, and have since picked up some sewing techniques.
I’d put emphasis on “some.” Unfortunately I didn’t master the sewing machine as quickly as I figured out knitting, but that’s part of the fun!
I’ve made a few aprons, as well as a curtain for a friend. I’m trying to figure out how to make clothes, but that’s a little trickier than just sewing straight lines.
I have a feeling I’ll get there. It just might take a little while to get used to it. But if there’s one trait I’m happy to have acquired in the last year or so, it’s patience.
