I’m not very big into surprises.
I don’t think it has always been this way. I imagine surprises as a child used to mean things more along the lines of “Surprise! We’re going to go get ice cream!” Or — “Surprise! We’re going to the zoo!” Compared to nowadays when the best you can hope for is, “Surprise! Your property taxes didn’t go up as much as projected!” Or — “Can you believe it? The Vikings lost in conventional fashion!”
What a thrill that would be.
The oft-asked question of, “What do you want first, the good news or the bad news?” sparks me to scream internally, “NEITHER!” If it’s that important, just let me find out in the classic, time-tested way. In the newspaper.
Case in point:
I took my oldest son to the Science Museum for an early Christmas present over the weekend, as we have most years save last, and enjoyed a suspense-less trip to the omnitheater for “Dinosaurs in Antarctica.” We knew exactly what was going to happen, and we were still thoroughly entertained. It was perfect.
(Non) spoiler alert: There was a meteor.
Still, some other members of my family like to live their gift-giving lives a little more on the edge. In those instances, unpredictable mistakes predictably get made.
I view gifts and the gift lists that follow as pretty cut and dried. A person asks you what you want. You write it down on a list. You hand over the list. The person buys an item from the list. Ask for an upgraded toaster, get an upgraded toaster. Gift shopping done.
For others, though, lists are a riddle, a challenge of how well you’ve been paying attention the past year. Pro tip: if you encounter “socks” on a list, you’re being tested. Gifts aren’t for practicality to some, they’re supposed to have a deeper meaning. Like something could mean more than a machine that can toast croissants and waffles at the same time!
Reactions when you’re opening a present have to be suitably expressive as well or you’ll hear about it. In my perfect world people would write what the present is on the wrapping paper so I had 10 seconds to prepare my smile.
Alas, I appear to be alone in this regard in my extended family.
What about you? Do you like predictability in your gift exchanges or am I just turning into a more subdued grinch?
Looking ahead, what do this year’s holidays and the new year have in store? I’m afraid to ask. I think we’ve all learned to brace ourselves a bit. I’m hoping for a new toaster, but I’d settle for steady taxes and some ice cream.
Or some socks.
