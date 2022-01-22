Every January, at least in recent years, I see social media posts announcing plans to participate in “Dry January,” which is when someone goes the month without drinking alcohol.
These posts are always met with support — and maybe some lighthearted criticism — from commenters about how abstaining from alcohol has all sorts of health and financial benefits.
But we should keep that support up all year round.
I’ve seen a slew of restaurants offering non-alcoholic cocktails, beer and wine for the month to help folks who are participating in the trend. And that’s great! One of my favorite restaurants is offering a non-alcoholic sauvignon blanc, which I really want to try.
But where is this hype the rest of the year?
One of my favorite things in the world is hanging out with my friends, which a lot of the time entails going to a bar, distillery or brewery. For those who don’t want to drink alcohol, that can sometimes be a challenge.
Luckily, my friends aren’t the kind to ask why someone ordered a Sprite instead of beer, but I know that isn’t always the case.
People choose not to drink for a variety of reasons, and they’re all valid. Maybe it’s too expensive, or alcoholism runs in the family. Maybe someone is “never drinking again” after the worst hangover of their life, or maybe they’re a designated driver so they’re sticking to Diet Coke all night.
Whatever the reason, sobriety is a trend I see sticking around for the long run, and people need to get with the times.
Instead of asking someone why they aren’t drinking alcohol that evening, ask yourself why you think it’s so normal to drink alcohol at every occasion to the point where you think it’s weird to do otherwise.
If I’m throwing a party, I make sure I have more than just water for the non-drinkers, because there’s not much worse than when you show up somewhere and all they have is beer and everyone looks at you like you’re nuts for not wanting any.
I enjoy an occasional drink or two, but I don’t enjoy the obsession society has with alcohol. We need to stop normalizing “needing a drink” after a rough day at work and getting drunk at every holiday, celebration or happy hour.
