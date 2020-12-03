Significant events shape us as people; they also shape our language.
Little wonder, then, that English looks different after this year.
So much changed, in fact, that Oxford Languages, publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, strayed from its autumn tradition of choosing a word of the year. Instead, it published a 38-page report.
Being a bit of a language nerd, I was curious enough to download the report.
“The English language, like all of us, has had to adapt rapidly and repeatedly this year,” the report says. “Given the phenomenal breadth of language change and development during 2020, Oxford Languages concluded that this is a year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single word.”
Reading the report is a bit of a jog down memory lane — seeing the words that spiked in usage early in the year reminded me of events that now seem ages ago.
The term bushfire peaked in January as the world talked about Australia’s awful, record-setting bushfire season. Remember that?
In February use of “acquittal” rose in frequency after the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — only 10 months ago!
Of course, most of the report focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and its dramatic impact on language.
Although the word coronavirus has existed since the 1960s, it had been primarily relegated to scientific and medical use, but by March of this year it became one of the most frequently used nouns in the English language.
COVID-19, on the other hand, is an entirely new word, which apparently began as an abbreviation of “coronavirus disease 2019” and was first recorded in a report by the World Health Organization.
The Oxford Languages report also mentions social distancing (which remains more popular than the arguably more accurate term physical distancing), as well as words like lockdown, self-isolate and PPE.
Then there are creative blends like “covidiot” (typically someone who doesn’t follow guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19), Blursday (a day of the week indistinguishable from other days) and twindemic (the hypothetical outbreak of seasonal flu coinciding with a rise in COVID-19 cases).
I found the rise in Zoom-related terms especially fascinating. A year ago, many of us didn’t know what the online videoconferencing platform was. Now terms like “Zoombombing” and “Zoom-friendly” are commonplace, and with people spending so much time in front of a camera that only shows their upper bodies, there’s a rise in phrases such as “waist-up fashion.” Not surprisingly, the word “unmute” has seen a 500% increase in use as we’ve struggled to hear each other during digital meetings, according to the report.
If you’re a word nerd (or just curious) and want to peruse the report for yourself, you can download it by visiting Oxford Languages’ website at tinyurl.com/2020woty.
