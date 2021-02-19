Whenever and wherever you’re reading this, the sun may or may not have gone to bed, but I must say goodbye.
My last day at ABC Newspapers is Friday, Feb. 19. I am moving on to a new opportunity just a hop, skip and a jump north in Princeton.
I am both excited and apprehensive about what awaits me there. I have been assured Princeton is a great community — but I am more concerned with my role in it.
Either way, leaving here is a bittersweet ordeal. As excited as I am for this new opportunity, I will miss the variety of communities we cover in Anoka County.
I showed up here in the middle of the 2018 midterm elections. As I was getting adjusted to my new role, one of our colleagues stepped away after having her child.
That left editor Jonathan Young and I to cover about 30 election races. It was a ... stressful time. Luckily after a few months Paige Kieffer joined us and we could breathe a little easier.
At that time I was living in Coon Rapids in an over-heated third-floor apartment. We spent only a few months in that apartment before my wife and I found a cute one-story house in north Minneapolis to call our first home. Thanks to this Writer’s Block column, a master gardener reached out and offered to help me identify the plethora of plants that sprang up in those early, relatively warm days following that cold winter.
While we celebrated a new home, we also sought to fill it with pets. Our first dog, Tobey, was an elderly mutt we adopted. Unfortunately, he died only a few months after we got him.
His death may have been portentous. 2019 ended up being a year of several losses for my family. We lost a grandparent, an aunt, an uncle and a father.
After a dreary year I was excited to finally bury 2019 and looked forward to 2020. I was gravely mistaken.
All that said, I hope that I have helped to inform all of you about your communities, and I wish you luck.
May the road rise up to meet you, and may the wind be always at your back.
(0) comments
