It was 7:15 p.m.
Supper was over. Teeth were brushed. Pajamas were on. Bedtime books were read. I braced myself and delivered the news to my kids: It was bedtime.
They laughed.
I don’t remember which particular day of the week this was. Let’s play it conservatively and just say it was: Every. Single. Night.
Getting kids into bed at a decent time? Not that difficult.
Getting them to stay there? That’s another story entirely.
There are cups of water to be asked for. Night lights to be turned on, off, then back on again. Stuffed animals to be arranged just so.
“Can you sing a song?” is a common request. I nod my head and ask which song they would like.
“Hmmm, I don’t know …” I get in return, as if my follow-up question was the last thing they thought I’d ever ask.
Like airport screening, it’s some necessary turbulence before you can get to your final destination: shut eye.
It’s a rather amusing process, sometimes including some, let’s just say, “unique” sleep-procrastination:
“I need to do a handstand so my brain gets tired.”
“I need to hear a joke so I can get my giggles out.”
“I needed to come upstairs to remind you to remember to dream about sharks and leopards and unicorns in a jungle but NOT sheep tonight, OK Daddy?”
The list goes on.
Still, albeit not as creatively, I’ve found myself just as guilty of putting off sleep.
One last email. One last look at the news. One last thought about that last email and look at the news. One last video breaking down the Vikings quarterback situation (to be fair, this is a very pressing issue).
I strive for my five daily servings of fruits and vegetables. I exercise regularly, sometimes structured, sometimes chasing kids around the house. But I am often inconsistent at what should be one of the easiest ways of maintaining health and sanity: simply lying still on a mattress a third of the day.
The side effects of sleep deprivation over time are wide ranging, and staggering. Poor mood, weakened immune system, adverse heart health.
There’s a lot to be done during a day, and sleep often feels like one of the easiest things to put aside. Instead, it should be one of the easiest ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I mean, there has to be a reason they make the “snooze” button the biggest one, right?
It feels counter-productive, and can be deceptively difficult, but a little extra rest goes a long way.
As I tuck my kids back in bed once again, I try to remind them of that fact, simultaneously making sure each of their stuffed bears faces toward the door and each aquatic creature faces away.
And I try to remind myself to get to bed as soon as possible after them, but that whatever I do, I avoid counting sheep.
