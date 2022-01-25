Slavery and human trafficking are crimes that occur in every corner of Minnesota and across the United States at large, but still many people view these crimes as something foreign that could never impact their own lives or the lives of their loved ones. During January, National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, I call on people to open their eyes, learn and work to combat these crimes against humanity that are occurring on our own doorstep.
According to the United Nations’ International Labor Organization, there are an estimated 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, with hundreds of thousands in the United States alone. The victims of this crime in the U.S. can be anyone: men and women, adults and children, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens. Victims come from every racial, economic and educational background. No one is immune to the dangers of slavery and human trafficking.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently released a video featuring the parents (who remained anonymous) of a young Minnesota woman who became the victim of sex trafficking. You can watch the full video at tinyurl.com/5fn8e57a.
“We’re a normal family,” the father said in the video. “When we moved to the area that we are in, in suburbia, you don’t think that this can happen so close to home in an environment that you hand picked to live in.”
“Things like this don’t happen to families like us,” the mother said.
The parents described their daughter as very trusting and someone who would “put her trust into the wrong people immediately, many times.”
The parents said their daughter “got mixed up in the wrong crowd” one day and started using drugs. Ultimately her parents gave her an ultimatum. Go to treatment or leave home.
Initially the woman agreed to go to treatment, but after spending one night at a shelter she met individuals who ultimately sex trafficked her.
“Within one night, these individuals had her pegged, became her friends,” the father said. “They were in contact with her through social media and whatever else.”
“It’s how they got her,” the mother said. “We went and picked her up. The next day she was enrolled into treatment. Lasted two weeks.”
For weeks, including while she was in treatment, his daughter was being groomed on social media by the same individuals, the father said.
Ultimately, the individuals convinced the young woman to come stay with them at a hotel. The young woman left her parents’ house to stay at multiple Twin Cities hotels.
The young woman came home every few days because she had to take medication. Her parents said their daughter’s demeanor changed. She was wearing clothes they didn’t recognize, she had bruising around her neck, and she admitted to her parents she was being mistreated.
Before leaving her home one day the woman said to her parents, “nobody should live this way.” Her parents tried to convince her to stay home, but she left anyway.
Later the young woman would admit to her parents that she had to prostitute herself. The individuals allegedly kept the woman drugged, tracked her on her phone and threatened to kill her family.
One night, one of the individuals left her for a short period, and the young woman took an opportunity to call 911. The BCA helped rescue her, and she’s now home with her parents.
The parents said their daughter suffers from depression and has to carry a weapon wherever she goes for safety. The individuals who sex trafficked the woman still allegedly drive by the family as a threatening reminder.
Every month in Minnesota, more than 10,000 ads are posted online selling victims for sex, according to the BCA.
Based on data gathered from 155 countries by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for its “Global Report on Trafficking in Persons,” the most common form of human trafficking (79%) is sexual exploitation. The victims of sexual exploitation are predominantly women and girls.
According to the report, the second most common form of human trafficking is forced labor (18%), but the report notes that forced labor is less frequently detected and reported than sex trafficking.
Slavery and human trafficking have impacted millions worldwide, including here in Minnesota. If you suspect yourself or others may be a victim of slavery or human trafficking, don’t be afraid to act. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. If you’d like to report suspected trafficking, you can also contact the BCA at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.
To learn more about Minnesota’s Safe Harbor services and legislation, visit tinyurl.com/vrccpz8b. Safe Harbor services are made available to individuals 24 and younger.
Victims who need assistance can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711), by texting 233733 or by visiting humantraffickinghotline.org. Victims can also contact Minnesota Day One Crisis Line at 866-223-1111, dayoneservices.org.
Learn how to recognize the signs of human trafficking by visiting the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s website at tinyurl.com/bdhxj2ny or the Polaris Project website at tinyurl.com/2s87v3k7.
