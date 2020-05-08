Government meetings, classes and private chats are all examples of life that have gone digital since the COVID-19 pandemic hit full steam.
Securing yourself online is more critical today than ever before.
I take a personal and professional interest in cybersecurity, particularly when it comes to securing privacy online. I keep tape firmly affixed to all my webcams, carefully monitor what permissions phone apps ask for and regularly update my privacy settings on Facebook to make sure they stay as strict as I want.
That said, I am not an expert in this field. I’m constantly just trying to keep up with best practices online.
Since our public spaces have moved online those concerns are greater than ever. The sudden rise in “Zoombombing” last month, when intruders bombard a Zoom meeting with inappropriate images and messages, is just one example of why online security is critical.
I do want to take a moment to give Zoom some credit. After reports starting coming out about the application’s security flaws, the company appears to be working to increase security and protect users’ privacy.
More locally the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has seen multiple reports of Bitcoin scams recently.
Two examples included in a recent update from the Sheriff’s Office described victims contacted via email by someone trying to blackmail them into giving up thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin. In at least one case the email sender listed passwords the victim uses.
There are a few basic ways to keep yourself safer online, and the most important is passwords. Almost everybody probably knows that you should use unique passwords for each account and update them regularly.
That’s obviously difficult. A strong password should be long and random. Thinking of a new password that’s complicated enough to be difficult for hackers to bash their way through can be a pain, and memorizing them is even harder. Though there are some ways to make it easier.
I stumbled across the Diceware technique created by Arnold Reinhold while browsing the Electronic Freedom Foundation’s website. EFF is a nonprofit dedicated to securing civil liberties online, particularly privacy and free speech.
The Diceware technique requires a user to have a six-sided die — like what you’d find in a box of “Monopoly” — and access to an online Diceware word list. You can find word lists, which contain thousands of random words, on EFF’s website or by Googling it.
A user rolls dice to create a five-digit number. Each number corresponds to a word on the word list. It’s recommended you use at least five words to create a secure password. Once you have the words you can tweak them however you want, swapping letters for numbers or adding symbols to increase security.
Once a password is created, remembering it is the most difficult part. A password manager is what I often see recommended for keeping track of numerous passwords.
Password managers generally will record your passwords and help you keep track of them. Some browsers, like Google Chrome, have password managers that save and automatically fill in passwords for users, but most of what I have read suggests an independent password manager is more secure. Again I’m not an expert, so do your own research to determine the best password manager for you.
Of course if you use a password manager you still need to remember one password to lock the manager. This you may just have to remember — but if you write it down, paper can’t be hacked if you can keep a physical document secured away from prying eyes.
