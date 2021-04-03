“I’m never going to need this.”
Raise your hand if you’ve said or heard that phrase before.
For me, it was in high school art class.
I was a pretty strong student in school, but art was my kryptonite. (Not comparing myself to Superman, but not opposed to the thought either.)
I was able to skate by elementary-level craft projects, and I seem to have repressed middle school art, but the high school class I had to make my way through was a little more serious. And the big assignment was the dreaded “hallway project.”
It was a project that took a couple of weeks and involved drawing one of three hallways in our high school. Depending on your point of view, I drew the short straw with my skill set — the easiest hallway, with no benefit of degree of difficulty points.
Still, this was probably a good thing. While the other two hallways had maybe a hundred lockers and a few dozen doors and signs to deal with, mine had the principal’s office, a closed set of gymnasium doors, a few windows and, I believe, an exit sign. I may have forgotten to include that detail.
Nonetheless, after a few weeks of hard work and always remembering the all-important vanishing point for my ceiling tiles, I was finished. It was far from great, but I managed to make it through with one of my most vivid high school memories with my GPA thankfully still intact.
I had fun, but shied away from art the rest of high school. It took me a long time — well past my school years unfortunately — to realize I had confused a lack of skill with a lack of interest.
This past year has enabled me to rectify that, both professionally and personally. For the newspaper, a pandemic-led coverage shift last March has had me mixing in arts features in addition to sports. It has led to stories about local theaters, high school plays, area authors and even a few daring tales of adventure. Personally, I’ve tried to get back to some drawing of my own, primitive as it is, in creating some comics with my now first-grader who has quickly surpassed my artistic skills.
It’s been a year of challenges and sorrow, but also of reconnecting with what’s important, of finding things we need — things that motivate and inspire us. Arts and activities are at the top of that list.
I’m looking forward to writing more about the area art scene and what it has in store coming up … even if my drawings aren’t quite up to standard to print.
