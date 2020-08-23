You can look at your yard as half empty or half full.
I’m not sure which one is better.
I’ve enjoyed running since high school, but I haven’t run the past few years due to knee pain. Something about chasing after and holding small children for hours on end every day does that I guess.
But, having felt progressively better this summer following several weeks of knee strengthening exercises, I decided I was going to give it a go one night this past week for a simple mile and see how I felt. Having not run since moving to our new house just over a year ago – not counting chasing after children in the backyard – and finally gaining the proper motivation and mindset, nothing was going to stop me. Certainly not some impending rain or wind.
I got my shoes on, checked the radar one final time, assured my wife I would be OK with as much confidence as I could muster, then hit the road. This couldn’t wait another night. I don’t care what people say, I’m not stubborn.
I made my way through the mile loop I mapped out and actually felt pretty good, all things considered. I got home and stretched. A little bit later, it happened.
CRACK.
A booming sound just outside.
I had quite a few thoughts in these brief moments. Why are our neighbors running a chain saw at this time of night? Why are they outside in this weather at all? Wait, why are those branches falling toward our house?
As it was, a tree was knocked over by the wind, partially onto and over our van and into the bulk of our front yard.
Given the description, we were actually incredibly lucky. The end of the tree fell less than 5 feet from the side of our house. Our vehicle somehow escaped with just a few scratches. And no one was nearby when it happened. Not even the person who insisted on running.
After that it became a waiting game for neighbors who owned a lift to get home from vacation to help get the trunk off without risking shattering the windshield. Until then, it was quite the conversation piece with our other neighbors the next day.
“Wow, look at that!” and “Ouch — at least it didn’t hit the house,” as well as, “Looks like it got your van, huh?” were among the keen observations.
Fortunately, our closest neighbors returned and were able to lift the tree off the van. Another set of neighbors, spotting an opportunity to dust off their power tools, walked over, chain saws in hand, and asked if they could go to work.
Happy, yet a little concerned by their excitement, I agreed.
It was a touching feeling of community and a big sigh of relief at what could have been much worse.
Still, I don’t know if I’ll look at trees the same way for a while. Is that one sturdy? Is it leaning? Where would it fall if it was struck at any of these 360 angles?
It’s hard to handle so much being out of our control.
Either way, I don’t think I’ll be tempting fate by running ahead of a looming storm again. At least not until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.