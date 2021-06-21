After a summer without, festival season is here once more.
Of course, a summer of festivals is nothing in Minnesota without the Great Minnesota Get Together — which was officially announced last week to take place Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. All feels right in the world!
As a relatively new Minnesotan, I’ve been to just two State Fairs, and I know that isn’t enough. To make up for it this year, I’m planning to indulge myself to the best of my stomach’s capacity. I’ve still never tried those chocolate chip cookies.
Although the State Fair attracts millions each year, it’s not even close to the only festival coming up. City events, county fairs and music festivals are aplenty around here, even after so many were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Not only is this exciting as a person who enjoys doing things, this is great news for community journalists everywhere. We won’t be short of photo-taking opportunities any time soon.
As an attendee, rather than a photographer, the best part of any festival is the food — especially if it’s coming from a truck. Something about a restaurant on wheels really gets me pumped to eat.
Probably my favorite thing I’ve ever eaten, festival-wise, is a cream puff from the Wisconsin State Fair (sorry, Minnesota!). If we’re accounting for drinks, though, the Minnesota State Fair wins with Schell’s sangria beer — it’s incredibly delicious and refreshing every time. The pink hue is a plus, too.
I’m ready to return to a day of smelling only fried food. As someone who grew up eating fried cheese curds more often than they probably should have, the smell of hot oil is comforting.
At city festivals I won’t only be around to take photos, but to put some faces to names of people I’ve been talking to over the phone during the pandemic.
Having started at the paper in March and being new to almost all of my beats, this will be an incredible feeling, I’m sure of it. Zoom and phone calls are hardly a substitute for meeting in person.
The sense of community at local festivals is wonderful to see. Whether its neighbors meeting up, kids making friends in a play area or council members interacting with their constituents, capturing a pure moment on camera will always feel sentimental to me.
Kids with painted faces and dogs excited to be outdoors are two of my favorite things to take photos of because both are always bouncing with joy.
So if you see me around at a city event this summer taking a bunch of shots, don’t be afraid to say “hello.” I love meeting community members.
