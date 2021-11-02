I have a confession to make — I often have trouble coming up with ideas for this column.
I’m not sure if a writer is supposed to admit that, but it’s true. Sometimes I ask my wife to suggest something, sometimes I let my kids pick ... or I wait for them to provide a hilarious moment. Occasionally, Mother Nature offers some inspiration by blowing a tree on top of a parked vehicle.
Other times, though, it can be hard to think of new material.
This month I was prepared to write about my personal hilarity in wearing Garfield pajamas for a Halloween costume for the 14th year in a row, only to remember that that column (like the inside joke) has had its humor used up. My kids were surprisingly mischief-free. No vehicles had their structural integrity tested by storms.
Searching desperately for something to write about hours before this week’s morning deadline, unamused by the irony of having trouble of thinking of an idea for a “Writer’s Block” column, it flashed across my screen: the first home run to lead off a World Series in its 117-year history. A few innings later: pitcher records a strikeout with a broken leg.
A big baseball fan and a bit of a stat geek, I always get a kick out of moments like that. Anything that can be found on the back of a baseball card or might pop up on a sports trivia game night is fascinating to me.
Most weeks, though, there’s nothing new or unprecedented to report. No “first in school history” or “record-breaking moments,” nor “only player to homer on a Tuesday afternoon road game the day after a rainout” to cover. Most of the time, it’s a new cast of characters repeating familiar storylines.
And those times are the best part of this job.
At the end of each year, in going through our articles, photos and sections, there are a handful that stick out as unique. Still, the simpler moments — the regular season game-winner, the senior spotlights, the community theater productions — are my favorites. This week’s arts feature (check it out!) highlights the ups and downs of seemingly ordinary characters in a script doing seemingly ordinary things in a hilarious manner.
As fall plays ramp up with audiences back in attendance and postseason action hits its peak over the next few weeks back on the biggest fields, it’s a stretch of time to enjoy the old as much as the new, of the joy of big moments shared in community. Of enjoying tradition, just like, say, a time-tested Garfield pajama Halloween costume.
New or not, that’s worth writing about.
