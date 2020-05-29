Thirty years ago, before the internet was ubiquitous and social media at everyone’s fingertips, attorney Mike Godwin formulated Godwin’s Law: “As an online discussion continues, the probability of a reference or comparison to Hitler or Nazis approaches 1.”
I think it’s safe to say the law holds today.
If anything, it feels like such comparisons are growing more common, and they come from people on both sides of the political spectrum. I’ve seen multiple friends in my social media feed post such claims recently.
By and large, I wish these comparisons would stop (and not only because they’re often based on severe factual errors).
Usually when you see Hitler mentioned in a debate unrelated to World War II, it’s a sign of a bad or lazy argument.
I’m not the first to notice this pattern.
Back in 1953 University of Chicago professor Leo Strauss coined the term “reductio ad Hitlerum” for the fallacy of trying to refute an idea by claiming it must be wrong because Hitler shared it. It’s easy to see the problem with such a claim when you think about it. I believe, for example, that if I throw a rock in the air, it will come down — I’m sure Hitler shared that belief, but that doesn’t make it wrong.
Another problem with comparing opponents to Nazis is it often sets up a false equivalence — the vast majority of the time your opponents’ ideas aren’t on the same plane as the genocidal policies of the Nazis. Someone might appeal to a slippery slope argument to draw the parallel, but that’s another logical fallacy.
Apart from the myriad of logical problems often involved, “playing the Nazi card” tends to shut down conversation rather than encourage healthy dialogue.
It may score points with people on your side, but it’s not going to convince anyone who doesn’t agree with you. It has a polarizing effect that may make you feel good, but at what cost? You generally forfeit the potential for dialogue and for seeing the humans behind the issues.
Now is the time to listen to and respect each other, not vilify each other with lazy arguments.
That doesn’t mean we can’t have strong opinions or make powerful arguments or stand up for what we believe.
It does mean we should think more carefully about our words and make an effort to see those who disagree with us as people too.
