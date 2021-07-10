Growing up, my best friend and I had a pretty simple agreement: Whoever was hosting got to decide what we did.
There was usually quite a bit of overlap. Activities? Football, baseball, basketball, Nerf battles. Fine dining? Macaroni and cheese.
When it came time to selecting video games, though, my friend had a distinct advantage as his family had purchased a pretty ritzy upgrade right around when we met — the Super Nintendo.
I wasn’t quite as adept at handling those new-age graphics, so it was always fun when we were at my house and I could choose for the “old-school” Nintendo: MVP Baseball.
One could argue the game play in MVP Baseball was a little unrealistic — as my best friend did the first few times we played — as pitches could break sideways, up and down about three-fourths of the way to the plate (they didn’t check for spider tack in those days).
Since they could beat me in pretty much every other video game we played — or real-life sport — it was a welcome addition to the mix, with a slight twist: The game wasn’t licensed by Major League Baseball, so all of the names had to be changed slightly. Players with the last name Moore became Less. Tony Gwynn became Wynn. Daryl Strawberry was Raspberry and Cal Ripken Jr.’s last name was spelled backwards to make Nekpir. I don’t know the intricacies of licensing laws or who they were trying to fool, but if it would have been game night with my in-laws there would have been an uproar.
On July 1, a landmark step was taken with a temporary new ruling that NCAA athletes can make money off of their names, images and likenesses, dependent on state laws where they attend school. It’s a chance for athletes to profit off of autographs, appearances and endorsements, with several athletes from a variety of sports already agreeing to deals.
Scholarships provide a great incentive to college athletes, yet full-ride offers are the exception in most sports. While most attention will be paid to the college athletes making upward of seven figures, the new policy will give a chance for athletes across the board to receive smaller, yet still significant boosts.
Athletes could host a summer camp in their hometown, or partner with a store nearby or through social media.
It will be a new era with unintended consequences, no doubt. Will athletes forgo smaller schools so they can try to maximize earnings in more lucrative locations? Would they rather be a big fish in a small pond? Will it all be much ado about nothing with little change to the status quo of what fans see in competitions?
All of that remains to be seen. The current policy remains an interim direction, with a clearer universal path forward hopefully upcoming nationally in the next few years.
But in a world in which some college coaches make well into seven figures and programs can be dropped without warning, it’s a welcome new era of giving more power to athletes — no matter how you spell it.
