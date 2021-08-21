I’ve made plenty of new friends since moving to a new house this spring.
They’re all sweet, fun to be around and love when I bring them food.
OK, they’re a bunch of stray cats.
There’s at least four or five of them that frequent my backyard, maybe more.
We have one that I’m pretty sure lives under the deck in the backyard. He walks up to the back window all the time to say “hello.” We’ve affectionately named him “Outside Dave” after a TV show character.
While I get along with him great, he has not taken a liking to my cats, George and Gil. He hisses at them, swipes at them and has shown an overall distaste toward them. Maybe it’s jealously, I’m not sure, but we don’t open the door when he comes by anymore.
I once saw a very small orange cat who came to visit, and she even let me pick her up. Outside Dave would never allow such a thing. She hasn’t returned, and I’m hopeful it’s because she found her way to a nice home.
Every time a new cat strolls through the backyard, I want to let it in to join the family, but everyone who’s raised kittens before knows two at a time is more than enough. Not to mention getting cats acquainted with each other is a rough task in itself.
When I first met Outside Dave, it was raining and I spent probably an hour trying to lure him out from under the deck with a dangly cat toy and a bunch of treats. He was not having it.
I was attempting to get Dave to trust me enough to let me lure him into a cat carrier so he could get his shots and hopefully find a new home at a shelter.
He must have known what I was up to.
If you’re like me and have a bunch of furry friends in the area, you may wonder the correct way to approach them or what to do with them.
According to the Humane Society of the United States of America, the first thing to do is identify if they’re feral or just lost. Typically it’s easy to tell if the cat’s fur is smooth, rather than mangy, but that’s not necessarily a telltale sign. If a cat’s claws are trimmed and the hair looks nice or they’re wearing a collar, take a photo and post it online to see if anyone lost their pet.
I’m a part of enough community Facebook groups to know this can be highly successful.
Most lost or feral cats (or dogs!) will not want you anywhere near them, so getting them into a carrier of some sort or even into your home will be tricky.
But if you can manage it, be careful and be kind. If I were lost on the streets, I wouldn’t take kindly to a stranger picking me up and putting me in a box. Cats and dogs are the same way.
If you can get the animal contained somehow, take them to a shelter, like the Animal Humane Society in Coon Rapids.
To prevent one of your furry friends from getting lost, make sure to keep pets on a leash when possible and consider getting a microchip implanted in your pet’s skin. It can be done at the vet’s office during a routine appointment and it helps shelters find you if anyone drops off your lost pet.
