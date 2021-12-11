‘Tis the season for snow, holiday cheer and brainstorming New Year’s resolutions.
Per usual, I’ve made far too many resolutions, most of which are probably not achievable. Maybe I’m too ambitious, but a common problem with self-made goals is a lack of specificity that makes them achievable.
For instance, a frequently made goal is to work out more, but that’s not really a goal you can met.
If you add more details, the goal becomes reachable.
Try saying, “I want to visit the gym three times a week for an hour each time, and I hope to reach this goal by the end of February.” This answers the questions how, by when and how often, and makes the goal much easier to achieve.
Simply saying, “I’d like to work out more,” doesn’t give you a clear plan or a clear ending. By rewording the resolution, you can work your way up to going to the gym three times a week, and on Feb. 28 you’ll know whether you achieved it.
My first thought for a resolution of my own was to read more.
Again, that’s not really achievable. What am I aiming for — a book a month? One per week?
I’ve decided to try to read 25 books next year, or about one every two weeks.
It feels realistic because I have a habit of either finishing a book in two days or taking a few months.
If I fall out of habit, I have plenty of time to make it up, and if I read all my books really quickly, then I achieve my goal faster.
It feels like a win-win scenario.
A much more challenging endeavor is saving for a new car.
That one will take some planning (and maybe a miracle or two), but I think if I stick to a budget I can pull it off sometime next year. There’s a giant dent in the back of the car I’ve driven since I was 17, and while that’s an easy identifier when searching for my car in a parking lot, I think it’s time to move on.
I have quite a few steps to take before I’m ready to finalize that resolution, like picking out the type of car, identifying a budget and picking out a date by which I’d want to buy it.
That’s a lot more steps than would fit in this column. But if you see me driving around in a dent-less car come next fall, know I somehow figured out the details.
Now, if only I could manage to convince my cats to make their New Year’s resolution, “Stop waking Emilee up at 5 a.m. for breakfast.”
