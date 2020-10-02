The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in a multitude of ways from causing a dip in their health from catching the virus to draining their finances due to the lagging economy.
The shutdowns and social distancing measures during the-19 pandemic in particular have caused their own pandemic — loneliness, which is particularly impacting the elderly population.
At the Sept. 21 Blaine City Council meeting, resident Donald “Roger” Elliot spoke during the open forum to ask when the Mary Ann Young Center, which has shut down its senior activities for the last six months, will reopen.
Elliot said he missed social activities such as the center’s exercise group and card games. He was looking forward to having his wife use the new center’s memory cafe, because his wife suffers from dementia.
“I lost the fellowship with other seniors, and I’m feeling very isolated,” Elliot told the City Council in tears.
Council members said they felt for Elliot and told him the Mary Ann Young Center staff is currently working on a plan to resume senior activities in a safe manner.
“This is something that we struggle with,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “I don’t think we know the full effects of this virus yet and what it has caused with people. Because seniors are so vulnerable in what they do and have been so careful about what we do ... I hope soon we can get back in there ... and do it safety.”
Ryan said the staff has been calling seniors who have been alone in their homes during the pandemic and don’t have access to activities that senior living facilities have.
To reach the Mary Ann Young Center staff for assistance, seniors can call 763-786-9375.
According to a nationwide study by the National Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine, before the pandemic hit an estimated 25% of adults over 65 were socially isolated.
Since the pandemic started in the United States back in March, this number has sky-rocketed, not only for seniors but for people of all ages.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health risks of loneliness for seniors are:
• Social isolation significantly increases a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity.
• Social isolation was associated with about a 50% percent increased risk of dementia.
• Poor social relationships (characterized by social isolation or loneliness) was associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke.
• Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.
• Loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly four times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.
While the COVID-19 virus is deadly to seniors, loneliness during the pandemic is proving to be deadly as well.
I encourage seniors, especially those who are isolated to their homes, to contact their local senior centers, houses of worship or cities for assistance.
Seniors can also meet with their friends or neighbors for socially distanced activities like walking, a book club, group knitting or crocheting, a picnic, coffee, croquet, and more. Do remember to take the precautions recommended by the state and CDC.
Family members, neighbors and friends of seniors, I encourage you to reach out to your loved ones through phone calls and plan socially distanced activities.
Strangers, don’t hesitate to reach out to seniors as well in a safe manor. Contact your local senior centers or houses of worship for suggestions on ways you can help. It can be as simple as engaging in a socially distanced conversation.
Seniors if feel you are really struggling, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, even if it’s just to talk.
We’re all in this pandemic together and we need to help each other get through this.
