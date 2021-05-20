This past weekend, I did what at this time last year felt unthinkable.
I sat inside to eat at a restaurant.
It’s been nearly a month since my second COVID-19 vaccine shot, and my boyfriend works in the public sector, so he got his a while ago. That being said, we were ready for our first date night out since March 2020 (or, at least, a dinner not provided to us via delivery apps).
I’d been to a few restaurant and brewery patios when it was nice enough to do so, and even a few times when it hit above-freezing temperatures in the winter. I was comfortable enough with that, and it felt great to support local businesses and servers with the outside air and masks to help prevent sickness.
This time around, we went to a nice restaurant in St. Paul, one I’ve been excited to go to ever since my boyfriend bought a house in the area last summer.
To my surprise, my anxiety was nonexistent while removing my mask for the first time inside a building, other than my home or a friend’s home, in 14 months.
It was great knowing we had practically no chance of getting or spreading the virus to other patrons or the restaurant staff, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would approve of our outing.
We had a great time eating, chatting and, my personal favorite, people watching. We’ll definitely head out to other local eateries when we have the chance. But now that it’s warming up, we’ll be more prone to eating outside to enjoy the beautiful weather — that is, until July’s humid, 90+ degree days hit.
It may sound a little dramatic for some — especially those who didn’t have any issue with dining inside throughout the pandemic — to be this excited about eating a meal indoors, but I was utterly thrilled.
That being said, the pandemic isn’t over yet. Residents of other countries are nowhere near the point the United States is at in vaccination rates. Many countries have yet to see a single dose. We are so lucky to have access to a vaccine.
While it’s nice to see Minnesota inching closer to “normal,” the rest of the world has a lot farther to go. Until then, I will continue wearing my mask when necessary and following CDC guidelines as they are updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.