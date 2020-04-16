The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a whole new perspective not just to Minnesotans but to all of humanity.
It has brought significant challenges and even some joys along with it as we lean on each other for support and love. Tragically as of Tuesday, April 14, we’ve seen 127,601 deaths worldwide, 26,061 in the United States and 79 in Minnesota as a result of the COVID-19 virus. People are realizing, now more than ever, how short life can be.
Many Minnesotans are struck at home due to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, which was recently extended through Monday, May 4. People who are impacted by this order may be working from home or may be dealing with getting laid off due to the closure of businesses. Others are quarantined to their homes as they recover from the disease.
While the stay-at-home order has brought many struggles, it has also given many people the chance to become more connected with the people in their lives whether they live alone or with their family.
Unlike before, people are making the time for their loved ones. Families and couples are taking daily walks together to beat cabin fever or enjoy the cleaner air due to fewer vehicles on the roads. Parents and their kids are learning together because schools moved to distance learning. Children are going on teddy bear scavenger hunts or writing messages in chalk for people on sidewalks. Friends are doing happy hours or book clubs on Zoom from their homes. Neighbors are stopping by the windows of the elderly next door. People are calling more, rather than just texting to see how their loved ones are doing during pandemic.
Before the pandemic, many Minnesotans experienced a fast-paced life. Work often blurred into interpersonal relationships with family and friends. Now we’re taking the time to enjoy each other’s company, learn more about each other and connect, even if we’re separated by distance.
Many essential employees, including doctors, nurses, postal workers, grocery workers, pharmacists, funeral home operators, first responders and others on the front line of this pandemic have not been given this opportunity to stay home.
I don’t mean to downplay the challenges people at home are facing, financial or otherwise, but if you’re staying at home, take advantage of the opportunity to connect. If you haven’t already, reach out to loved ones and strangers alike. Connect with others, because we’re in this pandemic together. Hopefully post-pandemic we’ll continue to cherish and nourish our interpersonal relationships as we are right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.