Fireworks are a staple of the Fourth of July celebration, but they can also be deadly.
According to the History Channel, the tradition of setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence Day. A ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies shortly after Congress adjourned. Afterward, people celebrated Independence Day with bonfires, bells and fireworks. The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported, “at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.” The Sons of Liberty society also set off fireworks on the first Independence Day celebration over Boston Common in Boston.
The Fourth of July was made an unpaid holiday for federal employees in 1870 and a federal holiday in 1941. Ironically this is the wrong date since the 13 colonies legally separated from Great Britain on July 2, 1776, when the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence.
Fourth of July celebrations have evolved over the years with people participating in concerts, family reunions, barbecues, boating, picnics, parades, baseball games, etc., but one thing has been a steady tradition since 1777.
But the National Safety Council is asking people to skip the personal fireworks and leave fireworks to the experts at public shows.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, burns account for 44% of the nearly 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms during the month of July around the Fourth of July. Half of the fireworks injuries seen in emergency rooms were on the extremities (hands, fingers or legs) and one-third were on the eye or other parts of the head.
Every Fourth of July children fall victim to fireworks injuries, with one-third of the victims of fireworks injuries being under age 15.
In 2017 eight people died and more than 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20. About two-thirds (67%) of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16, and while the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less-powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.
Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.
If you do decide to use fireworks, here are a few safety suggestion from the National Safety Council:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time, and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
In Minnesota, legal fireworks include sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks, or novelty items like snakes and party poppers. Examples of illegal fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, Roman candles or mortars and shells.
Better yet, ditch the fireworks this year and stop by a local fireworks show handled by experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.