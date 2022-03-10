That’s because after 11 years in community journalism, next week I’ll leave the newsroom behind and begin a new chapter of my career.
I’m full of the excitement that accompanies a new challenge, a new opportunity, and I also feel the twinge of sadness that comes with leaving behind something you love, even when you know it’s time.
To say it’s bittersweet sounds cliché, but people use that term for a reason.
My first job as a kid was delivering a newspaper, the St. Louis Park Sun Sailor, which is also owned by Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of ABC Newspapers.
In January of 2011 I began my first full-time journalism job as community editor for the Brooklyn Park/Brooklyn Center Sun Post, where I learned the nuts and bolts of working at a community paper.
The next stop of my career was on the east side of the cities, when I became managing editor of the Stillwater Gazette in 2013. I’ll never forget the investigative pieces we did to hold local elected officials accountable.
In 2018 I took over as managing editor at ABC Newspapers, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know Anoka County and bringing you meaningful stories about your communities, even during the tumult of the past two years. I’m proud of the work my team and I have done. Thank you to everyone who has passed along story ideas, sat for interviews, contributed photos or supported our work in other ways. And a special thank you goes out to subscribers — you really do make this work possible.
It was a difficult decision for me to leave. I’ll miss the newsroom, the people and the work we do, but I’m also excited for the future and the opportunities it holds.
Trustworthy journalism is as important as ever, and local newspapers continue to strengthen communities, fill a need and provide a service you can’t find anywhere else. I plan to keep up my subscription to the local paper.
