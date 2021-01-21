As I write this, we await 2021 Inauguration Day, and if the previous year is any yardstick, what will have happened by the time you read this won’t match our expectations.
One thing that does appear likely is that President Donald Trump will not be attending the event. In doing so he will be the first sitting president to refuse to attend the inauguration since President Andrew Johnson snubbed President Ulysses S. Grant in 1868.
Out of curiosity I decided to read up on Johnson and his time as president following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. In doing so, I found some interesting similarities.
For one, Trump and Johnson are both one-term impeached presidents. (That is assuming Trump does not run and win again in future elections.)
Unlike Trump, who was impeached first for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power and then inciting insurrection, Johnson was impeached largely over his violation of the Tenure of Office Act.
The impeachment of Johnson grew out of a conflict between he and Congress over reconstruction. While Congress was in recess over the summer of 1865, Johnson quickly implemented his own version of reconstruction, which largely allowed the white planter class of the south to retain control over state-level government, according to the article “Andrew Johnson: Domestic Affairs” written by Elizabeth R. Varon for the Miller Center.
According to Varon, Johnson fought Congress over the enfranchisement of Black men, vetoing legislation including the Civil Rights Act of 1866.
Then during the mid-term election of 1866 Johnson hit the campaign trail in his “swing around the circle” campaign, hoping to get congressmen who supported him elected. That backfired when Johnson’s blatant racism and personal attacks turned away voters, which resulted in a veto-proof majority of Republicans in both houses of Congress, according to Varon.
In the spring of 1867, Congress passed the Command of the Army Act and the Tenure of Office Act. The Army Act instructed Johnson only to issue orders to the military through the general of the army, who at the time was Grant. The Tenure Act prohibited the president from removing certain federal officials without Senate approval.
Conflicts over reconstruction were also a military matter. In 1867 Congress had divided the South into five military districts, until each state framed a constitution guaranteeing equal legal and political rights to its citizens, according to the article “A New Look at the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson” by Michael Les Benedict, published by Political Science Quarterly.
In 1868 Johnson suspended Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, though the Senate refused to approve of the move, as required by the Tenure Act. Thwarted, Johnson created the Army of the Atlantic and attempted to place William T. Sherman in charge, but Sherman refused, according to Benedict.
Attempts by Johnson to take control of the military through these methods invoked fears of a coup d’etat and set up a potential conflict over the legitimacy of the presidential election if Johnson attempted to use the military to suppress Black voters in the south, according to Benedict.
Johnson was then impeached by the House on 11 articles of impeachment, but he was acquitted when the Senate fell one vote shy of the two-thirds majority required to remove him from office.
During the 1868 election Johnson ultimately failed to get the nomination from the Democratic party, who picked Horatio Seymour instead. Grant, running on the Republican ticket, ultimately won the election with 52.7% of the popular vote and 214 electoral college votes.
Johnson’s refusal to attend the inauguration came following Grant’s own refusal to ride in the same carriage as the outgoing president, according to the article “This impeached, one-term president refused to go to his successor’s inauguration. Now Trump will do the same” in The Washington Post by Ronald G. Shafer.
After plans were drawn up to have the two men ride in separate carriages to the inauguration, Johnson ultimately refused to attend, instead signing bills and pardons in the White House until noon, according to Shafer’s article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.