Buy a vegetable, feed a family for a meal.
Build a vegetable garden, feed a family for a summer.
Of rabbits. I mean you feed a family of rabbits.
And deer.
And squirrels.
I’ll admit, I was a little slow to come around on the idea of planting a garden this summer when it got brought up at the supper table. Between raising kids, taking time to work and my general apathy toward vegetables, it didn’t seem like the most exciting project.
But a passing comment from a neighbor, who shall remain nameless, that we couldn’t grow anything here was enough to get me on board. (They should have learned their lesson when they said we couldn’t get decorative reindeer to stay on our garage last winter.)
So, after a trip to the store to get a few wooden boards to nail together, another trip to get the dirt we forgot, then a third trip to get some actual seeds, it was time to get to work.
Well, my wife and kids got to work. I supervised. Minor detail.
Weeks went by. Nothing happened. I asked more than a few times how long these things were going to take. The questions were not well-received.
I was concerned that this would all be for naught. “Child of Farmer Can’t Grow Garden” was one frightful column I envisioned having to write. “Neighbor Was Right,” was an even more terrifying prospect.
Then, it happened. Something green, something magical. A vine. My wife and kids’ hard work and my middling level of patience were finally rewarded.
Peas. Carrots. Squash. Beans.
Tomato and pepper plants came next, fast and furious. Before long they had commandeered the garden. We were just the landlords hoping they didn’t break everything.
It was beautiful. Life was born here, and not the kind I had to clean up after.
With a couple ounces of carrots and a full belly of pride, we went away for the Fourth of July weekend. We had won.
Then, we came back to a horrific sight: Wildlife had treated themselves to a buffet.
I cursed the misfortune and shaky level of deterrent planning, then we put up some more netting around the perimeter. Every morning after I came to the window, watching and waiting, poised to holler at any animals that dared come too close. I’ll be if any squirrel is going to get the rest of MY peas.
I’m not exactly sure what to do now with all of this produce, but I do know you can’t put a price on being right ... although it’s probably close to about eight wooden planks, a few bags of dirt and a dozen or so seeds.
What I can tell you with certainty, though, is next year’s garden will be bigger and better and greener. After a new and improved Santa and reindeer display this winter, of course.
And you can’t convince me otherwise.
