Black History Month in February celebrates and honors the contributions African Americans have made to American history.
The first Black History Month was celebrated Jan. 2 to Feb. 28, 1970, at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. The celebration was proposed the year prior by Black educators and students. The observance quickly spread across the country to a number of educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers.
Black History Month’s precursor was Negro History Week, which was started in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life. The week took place the second week of February to coincide with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14.
In 1976 President Gerald Ford declared February Black History Month during the United States Bicentennial. He said Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Black History Month is now not only celebrated in the United States, but also in Canada during the month of February and in Ireland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom in October.
White people often overlook Black History Month and don’t observe it in any way, overlooking the fact that Black history is everyone’s history.
While Black History Month is not about white people, failing to observe it helps support white supremacy.
When I was in school, Black history was rarely taught. I didn’t learn about a lot of Black history until I was an adult, and I’m still learning.
A few historical events that not taught in my school included:
• The 1921 Black Wall Street Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where mobs of white people injured 800+ Black people and killed a confirmed 26 Black people, but historians estimate as many as 300+ Black people were killed.
• An African-born man named Onesimus, enslaved by New England Puritan minister Cotton Mather (who was heavily involved in the Salem Witch Trials), taught Mather about the process of inoculations that Onesimus received in Africa. By teaching Mather about inoculations, Onesimus helped mitigate a smallpox outbreak in Boston.
• One in four Black people were cowboys out west in the 1800s.
• Several women refused to move to the back of the bus before Rosa Parks famously did, including a 15-year-old schoolgirl named Claudette Colvin, who refused to move to the back of the bus on March 2, 1955, nine months before Parks.
• The earliest recorded protest against the enslavement of Africans was by the Quakers, also known as The Society of Friends, in 1688.
It’s never too late for white people to learn about parts of American history they don’t know about, including Black history.
Black authors are also rarely taught in literature classrooms today. This Black History Month, white people would do well to check out books by Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Amiri Baraka, W.E.B. Du Bois. Octavia Butler, Langston Hughes and more.
White people can also support Black artists. For example, check out Marry Jenkins’ 2016 film “Moonlight” or John Singleton’s 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood; listen and purchase music by Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone or Beyonce; or view paintings by Jean-Michele Basquiat or sculptures by Augusta Savage.
White people can also support local Black-owned businesses like B’beri Desserts in Coon Rapids or Limu Coffee in New Brighton.
Other options include volunteering at or supporting a Black charity, meeting local neighbors, visiting a predominately Black house of worship or speaking out against racial injustice. It’s time for white people to step up and go the extra mile not only this Black History Month, but all year round. So why not start this month?
To learn more about Black History Month, visit africanamericanhistorymonth.gov.
