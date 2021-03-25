You’re at work and a co-worker of yours makes a racist joke about immigrants. What do you do? You see a group of teens spray-paining “terrorists” on a local mosque. What do you do? A man is screaming and violently hitting someone of Asian descent because they believe the victim caused COVID-19. What do you do?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported there were 7,314 hate crimes in the United States in 2019 (the most recent data available), a 3% increase over 2018 and the highest level in more than a decade. Federal officials also reported hate crimes are becoming more violent in nature with 51 hate crime murders occurring in 2019 alone.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, most hate crimes are not reported, with experts estimating an average of 250,000 hate crimes were committed each year between 2004 and 2015 in the U.S.
In Minnesota, 104 hate incidents were reported in 2019 where the bias was related to race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identity, according to the FBI. Most of the incidents took place in Minneapolis or St. Paul, but there was a religious-based hate incident reported in Coon Rapids in spring 2019.
When hate incidents become criminal offenses, they are known as hate crimes.
A coalition of Minnesota groups is pushing for the Minnesota Legislature to pass a bill that would expand “crimes motivated by bias” to include incidents related to ethnicity, gender identity and gender expression, close loopholes in current state law, fund updated training for officers, fund victim support and allow victims to report hate incidents to community organizations. The bill moved out of a House committee with only DFL support. The bill is supported by Gov. Tim Walz.
In many cases, people don’t intervene during hate incidents because they’re scared, don’t know how to respond or don’t want to get involved. A social psychological theory called the bystander effect says individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when other people are present.
But there are steps you can take when witnessing a hate incident. Here are a few tips from the Southern Poverty Law Center:
• Assess the situation: How you will respond to a hate crime depends on what is occurring. Are there people around who you can call to help you? Is the aggressor being verbally abusive or physically violent? Assess your options and the best response.
• Act: There is no one way to respond to a hate incident. It depends on the situation. The important thing is to do something. The best thing you can do for a victim is to alert the authorities, or anyone nearby, and get the victim to a safe space. For example, if you see a woman being followed home by a strange man, walk up to the woman and act like she’s a friend. This will deter the aggressor. If an individual is verbally abusive, it’s better to deescalate the situation and guide the victim to a safe area by using the same fake friend tactic. Sometimes getting into an endless debate can make a conflict worse. If a situation is physically violent, you should alert authorities, and then it’s up to you how involved you want to get, such as physically defending the victim, alerting people nearby or making a scene to deter the suspect away from the victim or recording the incident with video, audio or pictures so the victim has evidence to prove what happened. Recording an incident is especially effective during bias customer service incidents or police harassment. During a customer service incident it’s better to get involved in the discriminatory behavior, whereas with police harassment you need to make sure that anything you do is not obstructing justice in any way.
• Support the victim: After a hate incident has occurred it’s important to see how the victims are both mentally and physically. If the victim is injured it’s important to contact emergency services by calling 911 and then provide any care needed while you wait. The victim may be scared and shaken up. It’s important to comfort them and show they’re not alone. Ask what they need and how you can help. After a hate incident it’s also important to give the victim and officers any evidence you may have, such as a video or audio recording or photo. Also be sure to provide a full statement to officers on scene. If there are recurring hate incidents, create a group of allies to support the victim. Victims, don’t be afraid to reach out to community organizations, the media or an attorney for support. Also check in with friends or family members who may be at risk of a hate crime or if a major hate crime occurs nationally to see how they’re doing. Just show you’re there for them if they need anything.
• Speak out: Hate cannot be exposed if people don’t speak out. If people are promoting a hate organization, speak out against it. Educate yourself to help dispel any biases you may have. Support a nonprofit that helps victims of hate crimes. Lobby elected officials to pass legislation that protects victims of hate crimes. Join a civilian review board for police incidents. Get involved.
The important thing is that when you see a hate incident, please say something. Do something. Be brave and stand up against hate and bigotry. Stand up for your fellow Americans. Stand up for your fellow brother of sister — your fellow human being.
For more information on how you can fight hate incidents, read the Southern Poverty Law Center’s PDF report “Ten ways to fight hate,” at tinyurl.com/2xfufc39.
