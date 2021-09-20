I have a newfound respect for professional painters.
Not that I didn’t respect them before, of course, but painting even a single room is hard work! It took my boyfriend and I the better part of a weekend, and we still need to do some touch ups.
I am a fan of do-it-yourself projects, as long as I know it’s something in my realm of skills. Knitting a sweater? Easy. Building a dresser from scratch? Hard pass. (I shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a saw.) But painting a room fell somewhere in between “Yes, I can do it” and “No, I absolutely can’t,” so I was pretty eager to try.
The first step was picking a paint color — what I, as an unfortunately indecisive person, figured would be the hardest part. The mission? Green. As far as shades or tints, I was clueless.
After hoarding way too many paint swatches from Menards and eventually testing out a couple samples, we settled on a neutral green called “Bahia Grass.” It wasn’t too minty, and it looked a lot better against the reddish brown wood trim than the other colors we tested.
Aside from finding the perfect color, we needed to find a heavy duty paint with primer that could cover the hideous bright red accent wall the previous homeowners painted.
I like red, but after staring at that tragedy of a wall for a year, I think I might be against the color entirely.
It made the room way too dark and depressing and didn’t match anything we owned.
Green, on the other hand, is so far serving us well.
I am not a patient person, so doing two coats of paint (three on the red wall) plus touch ups was a lot for me. Not to mention painstakingly applying painter’s tape on the wooden trim to ensure the line was even — that was tricky.
I’ve been sleeping in the basement with the spiders and other intruders while waiting for the paint to dry, and that hasn’t been a walk in the park either. I saw a house centipede the size of my thumb down there one evening and said a little prayer for my life.
I love doing projects myself (often with the help of several YouTube how-to videos) because there are few things more satisfying than to answer someone’s compliment with “Thanks, I made it myself.” I also value learning new skills, and I take pride in my work.
, I don’t think I’ll be a professional painter any time soon, but I think I would paint another room or two if it came up (but hopefully that won’t be for a long time).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.